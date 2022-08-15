Unique, made-in-Surrey program sets graduate on the right path

Kayle Speck found that the benefits of the John Volken Academy and his time working at Volken’s Market are invaluable.

For Kayle Speck, taking part in the John Volken Academy program has been truly life-changing.

The program provides effective, long-term, residential addiction treatment for young men and women, teaching important life skills that help participants stay sober.

Speck graduated from the program on July 31, and is now working in the snack bar at Volken’s Market & Furniture in Surrey. As part of the academy, Volken’s Market trains participants of the program to learn proper life, social and job skills.

“I really liked that the program had a lot of community involvement, we stayed busy, and we were always learning new things,” Speck says. “I had the opportunity to cook meals for the community every day, which taught me about buying the right foods and budgeting.

“I had no work experience before this, and it was really important that I was able to develop this while I was there.”

One aspect of the program Speck fully embraced was the ‘Each One Teach One’ initiative, where participants lead by example; through it he helped 10 newer people as they moved through the program.

“I also had the opportunity to take on the role of student council president. I stayed an extra four months in the program to take on that responsibility.”

Speck has worked in 10 different departments while employed at Volken’s Market, and feels he couldn’t have done so without the many benefits of the program.

“I have a lot more self-confidence now. I’m able to take on a lot of responsibility, where before I couldn’t even take care of myself.”

Kayle is working at Volken’s Market temporarily until he begins a business course at Discovery College.

“Next May, I will also attend a hair cutting course, which my band will be funding,” Speck says. “I’m hoping to open my own hair salon, and the business training I’ll receive at Discovery College will be very helpful for that.”

