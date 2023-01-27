Vancouver International Boat Show returns!

Tickets are on sale now! Whether you’re looking for new equipment, hoping to learn about marinas and resorts or thinking about getting your boating license, there are plenty of friendly exhibitors looking to help you out.

Sunny skies are just around the corner, which means it’s time to start dreaming about a summer on the water. The best place to get started? The 60th annual Vancouver International Boat Show! Catch a first look at this year’s premiere boat models and accessories and soak in the knowledge of boating experts at presentations and workshops.

“The pandemic presented a number of significant challenges, but if there is a silver lining, it’s how these circumstances have given us a better appreciation for the opportunity to come together and share our common love of everything associated with boating,” said Vancouver International Boat Show Manager Amanda Henschell.

“The return of this signature event connects visitors with salespeople and product specialists who will be representing all of the major brands, providing a perfect opportunity for experienced and novice boaters to purchase anything they need in order to get out on BC’s incredible waters,” continued Henschell.

This year’s show will once again be hosted in two locations, indoors at BC Place and a floating show at Granville Island. Free shuttle buses and water ferries will operate continuously between the two venues.

Show Hours for Feb. 1 – 5, 2023 are as follows:

BC Place:

Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Granville Island Floating Show

Wednesday through Saturday 10 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Tickets are on sale now!

One-day admission: $18 Adult, $15 Senior

Two-day admission: $25 Adult, $20 Senior

Five-day admission: $30

$5 after 5 p.m., any day of the show

Kids 16 and under are FREE!

Western Canada’s largest consumer boating event, the Vancouver International Boat Show is owned by the Boating BC Association and produced by Canadian Boat Shows.

