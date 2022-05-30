Your path to a rewarding new career begins here!

Mark your calendars: Black Press Media’s Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event is June 23 – connecting you with the education and career opportunities you’re looking for!

Are you in the market for a new job? Maybe you’re embarking on the road to your dream career?

Either way, your first stop needs to be the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event June 23 – live and in-person in the Field House at the Langley Event Centre!

As British Columbia’s economy continues to grow, vibrant, local companies are expanding their workforces and looking for qualified, committed people to grow with them. You may already have the skills and know-how they’re looking for – you just need a way to connect.

For others, this may be the ideal time to embark on the road to a rewarding new career with a forward-thinking education plan, one that will empower you with the skills you need to secure the job you want.

Black Press Media has you covered.

Showcasing a diversity that reflects the province’s flourishing job market, attendees will find an array of organizations at the event, says Ranee Pal, Black Press Media events manager.

“There’s no better way to connect with such a wide array of employers and education providers – all in one central location,” she says. “It really speaks to the value Black Press Media’s career events have in today’s market. And to be able to do it in person, and have those one-on-one discussions about the programs or businesses you’re interested in is even better!”

The Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event returns June 23 – live and in-person – to the Field House at the Langley Event Centre!

Why is this a must-attend event?

Chart your career course: Hosted around the province, Black Press Media’s career and education showcases build connections across British Columbia, beyond your own backyard. Here in the Lower Mainland, you can expect to meet representatives from post-secondary institutions such as Discovery Community College, Cambria College and Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts, plus businesses of all sizes – BC Corrections, BC Liquor Distribution, Township of Langley, Emterra, Scotiabank and so many more!

Learn, meet and mingle: A virtual career and education event is an educational experience all on its own – you can explore programs and companies you might not have considered, or learn more about a program already on your radar. The opportunity to ask questions and discover what each company or institution has to offer is vital.

Build connections: With educators and employers showcasing their opportunities in one, easy-to-navigate location, the resources to make your career dreams a reality are all right here!

Good news for employers, too: As British Columbia businesses navigate a low unemployment rate, and a Labour Market Outlook that anticipates close to a million job openings over the next decade, the Black Press Career and Post-Secondary Education events are just as vital for employers – the chance to focus on potential job seekers actively interested in employment in your field, and connect with other businesses to see what's working for them.

ALL this and … It’s FREE! See you at the Langley Career and Post-Secondary Education Event at the Langley Events Centre field house – 7888 200th St., Langley – June 23 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Take the first step toward your new career today! Learn more at our Facebook page, email events@blackpress.ca or call 1-855-678-7833.

