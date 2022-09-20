Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said large German medical company bringing 1,000 jobs to Surrey

New board members of the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce are sworn in by Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum at the Chamber’s AGM Sept. 20. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The lacrosse box at Cloverdale Athletic Park is getting an all-weather roof.

Mayor Doug McCallum announced the project at the AGM for the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce Sept. 20. The mayor gave opening remarks and also swore in new board members.

“There’s a lot of activity happening in our city, but Cloverdale is right at the centre of it all,” the mayor said. “When we put a cover on (the lacrosse box), four sports will be able to use the box year round after it’s built.”

He said there is no timeline on when the cover will be built, but he said he’ll reach of the province to try to secure funding for the project. He added that even if the government says no, the city will fund the project themselves.

McCallum also said Cloverdale is the fastest growing part of Surrey. He said Clayton is going to have massive growth over the next several years. And he said Campbell Heights as a business centre is going to continue to expand.

“There are companies from all over the world coming to locate (in Campbell Heights),” he said. “As most of you know, we’re going to just about double the size of it. We’re working right now on the sewer and water in that new area that we are going to open up.”

He said once the city gets the services in, it will attract between 40 and 60 new companies to Campbell Heights.

“Everything big that’s happening is happening out in this area.”

McCallum then revealed that a very large German company has “already decided” to open up shop in Surrey, but he couldn’t say the name of the company. He said the company will bring 1,000 jobs to the city.

“It’s a medical company, a manufacturing plant,” he said. “With it comes 12 of the world’s best cancer scientists. They’re going to come here, work out of here.”

He said those are types of companies that Surrey is attracting.

He added Cloverdale will reap many benefits because most of the new businesses coming to Surrey are opening their doors in Campbell Heights and that the business area is “getting a great name right across Canada.”

He also asked members to encourage anyone they knew to build hotels and motels.

“We desperately, desperately need those. We have some big sports events coming.”

He said Surrey was in competition with 18 cities around the world in a bid to win the 2024 worlds fastpitch championships.

“We put in a good proposal for it and we were awarded it,” he said. “It’s going to bring $10 to $20 million dollars worth of economic activity here.”

McCallum then swore-in the new board members for the Cloverdale Chamber.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BusinessCloverdale