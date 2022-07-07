The Lumineers emerged in 2005 as one of the major Americana/folk-rock groups to revive the genre. The band was founded by lead vocalist/guitarist Wesley Schultz and drummer/pianist/percussionist Jeremiah Fraites. Neyla Pekarek later joined them in 2010 and remained as the vocalist and cellist until 2018. You can get The Lumineers tickets to see the duo’s upcoming shows in or near your city.

Drawing their influences from Bob Dylan, Bruce Springsteen, and Tom Petty, The Lumineers have a raw sound that attracts thousands of fans. Whenever fans see The Lumineers concerts, they are bound to see energetic live performances of worldwide hits like “Angela,” “Ho Hey,” “Cleopatra,” and “Stubborn Love.”

The band has performed three headlining tours and opened for U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour in 2017. As the ongoing Brightside World Tour comes to your city, you might want to get The Lumineers tickets to see the pair take on the crowd with their irresistible musical numbers.

Look up The Lumineers tour schedule to get detailed information about the tour stops and dates. Some upcoming shows are in Rogers Arena- Vancouver, Rogers Place- Edmonton, SaskTel Center- Saskatoon, Canada Life Center- Winnipeg, and Scotiabank Saddledome- Calgary. You can purchase your tickets to your preferred show online now.

There are many reliable places in the secondary market for fans to purchase their tickets to The Lumineers shows.

The more conventional method of getting tickets to a concert is through the box office.

The Lumineers tickets are always in high demand, and hence, the prices inflate during peak sales.

Since its inception, the group has released four studio albums, 19 singles, 19 music videos, seven EPs, and five promotional singles. The Lumineers’ self-titled debut album reached the US Billboard 200 at No.2 and received 3X platinum in Canada and the US. The second album, Cleopatra, debuted at No.1 on the Canadian, the US, and British album charts.

Watching The Lumineers event is one of the most exciting upcoming things for indie-rock fans in Canada.

The Brightside World Tour has already hit the roads. It has supporting acts by James Bay, Daniel Rodriguez, Gregory Alan Isakov, and CAAMP. Besides headlining their tours, the band has also performed for huge crowds at many festivals, including the Cruilla Festival, Sziget Festival, Hangout Fest, Life is Beautiful Festival, Woodstock, and Tinderbox.

Don’t miss out on the dynamic live performances by the band if their shows are happening near you. You can find out about all upcoming dates online and book your tickets securely.

The Lumineers VIP Tickets

Those looking for VIP packages can also find them online at different prices. They come in various types, and you can book one depending on the amenities you require. Fans can also get a backstage pass or a VIP pass to access VIP areas like the green room before or after the performances.

Cheap The Lumineers Tickets

You can get The Lumineers concert tickets for as low as $33. However, that can vary from one concert to another and several other aspects.

The Lumineers Ticket Prices

How Much Are The Lumineers Tickets?

Depending on the market, the city, the venue, your seat preference, and other aspects, The Lumineers ticket prices can cost an average of $115.

Depending on the market, the city, the venue, your seat preference, and other aspects, The Lumineers ticket prices can cost an average of $115. You might want to keep your eyes on a few websites to learn about the best deals when they occur. Also, look out for lotteries and giveaways on the band’s social media!

