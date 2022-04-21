Top 3 Best Nursing Paper Writing Services to Help You Take Care of the Study Load

Nursing is an exceptional profession. It attracts people who are nurturers by nature – empathic, caring, with love and respect for life and wellbeing. However, it also demands resilience, the ability to handle stress, and high performance efficiency. These demands show themselves from the very beginning, even in training. Sometimes, the sheer amount of learning material, hours of practice, and writing duties take a heavy toll on an aspiring nurse’s mental health and the ability to take care of herself. This is when the ‘oxygen mask rule’ comes into play: place one on yourself before helping others.

Getting writing assistance online can be such an oxygen mask for an overwhelmed nursing student. However, how can you be sure that a website you’ve found is a legit nursing paper writing service and not some sketchy enterprise you should avoid? Good question!

Nursing writing services reviews on independent websites like Sitejabber and Trustpilot are a good place to start. However, we decided to save you time and effort by testing some of the top-rated companies we have found on the crowdsourcing platforms. Based on our experience with each service, customer support efficiency, prices, and the academic merits of the papers delivered, we have come up with our own top-3 list.

Below you will find a detailed description of our encounters with these three companies. Also, there are some recommendations for finding a suitable online writing service. Plus, we have added a few saving tips that will help if you live on a shoestring budget, like many other college students.

#1 PaperHelp – The Most Reliable Nursing Essay Writing Service

One of the most often-cited on all of the resources we have analyzed is a paper writing service under rather unassuming but apt name of PaperHelp. Here is the score.

First impression: The interface is clean and to-the-point, with intuitive navigation and a price calculation tool where you can estimate your order using preset variables: deadline, number of pages, academic level, and so on. Money-back guarantees and security policies are reassuring. Looks more professional than many other similar contestants.

Range of services: The array of papers is impressive: from high-school essays to business papers like CVs and reports, mainly focused on academic writing with robust offerings in every subject area. ‘Yes, but can they write my nursing paper on ethical challenges of palliative care?’ Absolutely. They have many writers focusing on nursing topics specifically, which ensures the highest level of the nursing essay writing services rendered. Moreover, you can order a full-fledged sample, an outline, or editing assistance.

Ordering process: The ordering process goes smoothly as a well-oiled machine. Every request you can think of has already been foreseen and is laid out as a number of selectable options. All you have to do is to click on the one you need. Type of paper, subject area, citation style, academic level (high school, college, university, or Ph.D.), writer category, additional services, and so on. Payment is equally straightforward and hassle-free.

Writing quality: Although we went with the ‘Basic’ writer category, the quality of the paper was on par with what one might expect from a top-of-the-class student. All the parameters set for the order were met accurately, and the paper was delivered several days before the deadline (we went with the standard 14-day one).

Support: We didn’t really need to contact the support team as we never met with any problems. However, we have quizzed them on money-back and the post-purchase service, and they were very helpful. Live chat, phone, FB Messenger, and email are the 24/7 channels you can reach out through and get a human agent at once.

Verdict: PaperHelp is a reliable and highly professional service that secures your order with guarantees and returns competently written papers on time. If you have never used a writing service before, you should start here, as it is very intuitive, straightforward, and accommodating.

#2 WowEssays – Customized Online Nursing Papers and Free Writing Tools

Another top-rated essay writing service that came second in the running is WowEssays. This one has its unique offerings. Yet first things first.

First impression: Cheerful and welcoming, giving off more relaxed vibes, but also highly thought-through and user-friendly. The homepage features a price calculator with all the crucial metrics you can tweak this way and that to see what the price will be.

Range of services: WowEssays features probably the best collection of free editing tools and writing resources out there, including its considerably sized library of free essay samples. The latter can be used as models and also inform you of the style of a particular author on this website. You can purchase any type of academic paper – from a basic high-school essay to a Ph.D. dissertation in dozens of disciplines, including nursing, of course.

Ordering process: Ordering is intuitive and done via the order form, which virtually leads you by the hand. All you have to do is select the desired option from the list – one step at a time. Of course, you can also buy nursing essays from the nursing paper writers found in the sample library. For that, you have to request the author using their ID number. If they are available, they will be assigned to your order.

Writing quality: The quality of the paper we received from WowEssays was great – just as one might expect for the chosen academic level. Maybe the style was a bit too verbose for my subjective taste. Still, the facts were correct, arguments logically built, formatting done right, and citation style consistent. It was delivered 12 hours before the set deadline (again, we went with the default 14 days).

Support: Once again, we have contacted support only for information, given that we never met with any problems. The response was prompt and obliging. If we had to knit-pick, we would point out that the only channels are live chat and email – no phone. However, the response is quick and guaranteed within minutes, 24/7.

Verdict: WowEssays offers robust assistance for nursing students – with free tools and paid customized writing services. The service is very easy-to-use, reliable, providing high-quality papers, the guarantee of timely delivery, anonymity, and prompt support.

#3 Evolution Writers – Professional Nursing Essay Writers on a Budget

Evolution Writers is another new favorite on Reddit, Quora, and similar Q&A platforms where people come for genuine reviews. No wonder. If I had to hire a service to write my essay, I would probably choose them as well. Here is why.

First impression: Just the first glance at the homepage gives you the feel of cleanliness and efficiency. ‘That’s the place I can trust to write my nursing essay!’ is very likely the thought that will come to your mind when you see the bespectacled smiling face in what appears to be scrubs on a clean, minimalistic background conjuring in mind the memories of the reception ward. Interestingly, this website offers two distinct versions – for the UK and US audiences.

Range of services: Evolution Writers focus on academic assistance, but their services include any custom writing, from creative pieces to PowerPoint presentations. The levels available are ‘Undergraduate,’ ‘Bachelor,’ and ‘Professional.’ Nursing is listed as one of the many areas where qualified writers are readily available. Editing, outlining, and topic suggestion services are present, along with the writing of customized samples.

Ordering process: The process is similar to those described above. You fill out the order form giving essential details about your paper by choosing among preset options: type of paper, academic level, subject area, writer’s category, etc. You are then given the opportunity to add any necessary details in the open-end field and attach files with instructions or materials you wish your writer to use.

Writing quality: The writing we got back was on par with the best websites on this list. Plus, we have requested the writer to use the UK spelling to make things more interesting. This, along with every other special request, was met accurately and didn’t influence the final price.

Support: We have contacted support because of a slight hitch with the first payment attempt. Apparently, our bank considered our ‘shopping spree’ on multiple websites a tad suspicious. However, everything was resolved promptly thanks to the customer support agent, who was clearly experienced in situations like this.

Verdict: The lowest price per page for the extended deadline makes Evolution Writers an attractive option for the long-sighted students who place orders beforehand. The website is clean and functional, providing everything one needs for quick and efficient ordering.

How to Save When Ordering from the Nursing Writing Services

Of course, the main factor influencing the bottom line is the volume of your paper. One-page resume will always cost less than a lengthy research paper. And although the difference in nominal price per page is almost negligible if you compare all of the services presented above, it is a variable that can take a broad range of values. Here is what you can do to make sure it’s the minimal one:

Don’t choose an academic level higher than necessary.

The price per page depends on the academic level. Of course, it is essential to set the level appropriately if you want to see a satisfactory result. However, don’t go for a higher level than you need. For example, ‘college’ or ‘undergraduate’ is enough for a college paper. Setting a ‘Ph.D.’ level for a college topic is unwarranted.

Set the deadline as remote as feasible

The deadline is probably the most influential metric. The shorter it is, the higher goes the price per page. The longer you can afford, the cheaper your paper will be. So plan the assistance you might need. Planning is key in many financial matters, anyway.

Choose a lower nursing essay writer level

The websites on this list all offer writer levels or categories. Of course, you need all the reassurance you can get for high-stakes assignments, so going for the most reliable and high-rated writers is justified. However, if your focus is saving a buck, consider going for a default option. When you are dealing with a service, rest assured that they verify the competencies of all their writers and that even entry-level authors are quite capable.

Go for a barebones service package

Easy on all the ‘VIP’ services. Of course, the additional conveniences make your life easier and your experience with the service more enjoyable. Still, when you are on a budget, you have to prioritize.

Hang around for a coupon

Often websites offer you a first-time discount upfront. For example, they have a banner with a promo code on top of the homepage. However, some of them only offer you a discount as the last attempt to convert you. So, hang around on the page and wait. When you finally try to leave, they will likely prompt you to stay with a pop-up offering a lucrative deal.

How to Choose a Service to Write My Nursing Paper for Me?

If you are considering a particular company and hesitate about whether you should trust them, here is a checklist of things to look for in a legitimate nursing research paper writing service. Naturally, all the websites analyzed above meet these criteria.

Guarantees of anonymity

Students usually don’t want to advertise the outside help they get on college assignments. Websites that ask you to give more information than necessary for processing the order and getting in touch with you should raise red flags. For example, it’s super suspicious if the service asks specifically for your school-issued email (and not just any email) or demands to know your full name (instead of a moniker to address you by).

Verified payment processing platforms

Of course, your payment details also belong to highly sensitive information. Make sure they are duly protected. For example, the website should offer multiple verified payment methods and list protection protocols safeguarding the transactions.

Plagiarism check and post-purchase service

The service should guarantee the originality of the papers written on-demand. Beware of the services that offer ‘premade essays’ for sale. There is no guarantee that this essay wasn’t sold before to another student. Legitimate services always write papers from scratch according to your demands and set the minimum possible deadlines.

Loyalty programs

Another marker of a reliable service is a loyalty program that allows saving in the long run. This is a sign that the company relies on returning customers. That means they are interested in customer satisfaction and put quality and trust higher than a quick gain.

Warranted deadlines

As a student, you have due dates. If you fail to submit your paper by the set time, you will lose points. The essay can even be rejected entirely, depending on the rules individual instructors set for their courses. That is why the service must guarantee timely delivery. If there is no such guarantee, it’s a red flag.

FAQ

Now when you know almost everything about writing services, you might still have some poignant questions about the whole thing. We tried to answer them to the best of our abilities below.

Is it ethical to receive nursing essay help?

You have to take care of your mental health and wellbeing to continue serving others once your strength is replenished. College can be very demanding and emotionally taxing as it is. However, when you have to work and take care of your family at the same time, you may at times stretch yourself too thin, feeling overwhelmed – and even desperate.

If instead of dropping out of school, losing a scholarship, or giving up on your future career in nursing, you decide to get outside assistance from a service, it shows your determination and devotion to your chosen path. Therefore, getting help when your own resources are exhausted is not only ethical – it is commendable.

Is it legal to buy custom nursing papers online?

This is a tricky question, and the answer depends on what you are planning to do with the said paper. As such, ordering any type of custom text either from a service or from an individual contractor is absolutely legal. Many students enjoy such samples as studying aid and learn from them a lot. However, from the university’s point of view, anything you submit towards a degree that wasn’t entirely authored by you is cheating or plagiarism. You should understand that papers you receive from writing services should only serve as a model for your own original work.

Will my school know I get help from a nursing writing service?

If you are dealing with a reputable service, you are guaranteed anonymity. However, you may unknowingly give yourself away. To avoid this, you should always use your personal email to sign up for any writing service. Do not use your school-affiliated .edu email! Also, when you receive the essay you have ordered, do not just hand it in as is.

First of all, check the name of the file. It should not contain anything pointing to a service (such as ‘order #12345’ or placeholders like ‘your last name/the name of your professor,’ etc.) Then, check the file itself – there might be similar details on the title page. Finally, when you receive a .doc file, check its author. Every file has an ‘author’ according to the user account on the computer where it was created. Your file might have a default ‘user’ in this field, but it also might be the actual author’s name. If that’s the case, create a new file on your computer and work on it using your sample as inspiration and guidance. Then, save it. This file will have your username in the ‘author’ field.

Is there a separate nursing assignment writing service?

We couldn’t find any such narrowly specialized company – only individual freelancers, probably nursing students themselves. All reputable writing services we have come across have more expansive offerings and include all college subjects in their catalogs. However, nursing is very popular and always has a separate subject area in the listings of disciplines covered. Services usually assign writers based on their degrees and professional experience. Hence, orders in the ‘Nursing’ category will always go to someone with a degree in nursing.

Where can I find the best nursing essay writers?

Writing companies are more reliable in this respect. You can request the highest writer’s category, and they will provide you with their best specialist. Moreover, they will give you guarantees of zero plagiarism and timely delivery.

You can also look on freelancing platforms, of course. However, you should be aware that accounts with high ratings and long history are sought-after commodities. They are often hacked, stolen, or plain sold to the highest bidder by their original owner. So, the person taking up your assignment might have nothing in common with the 5-star-rated ‘prof’ from the profile picture.