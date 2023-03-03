Baby’s death tied to contaminated breast pump, CDC says

Federal health officials are warning parents of newborns to sterilize equipment used for both bottle- and breast-feeding after a baby died last year from a rare infection tied to a contaminated breast pump.

The infant, a premature boy, was infected with the bacteria Cronobacter sakazakii, the same germ that sparked a recall and nationwide shortage of powdered infant formula last year, according to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released Thursday.

But this baby’s infection was not caused by contaminated formula.

The child, who was hospitalized, had been fed a mix of breastmilk and liquid human milk fortifier through a tube. Genetic sequencing linked the infection to bacteria isolated from a breast pump used at home. Samples from expressed milk, a breast pump used in the hospital and the liquid human milk fortifier were all negative for the bacteria.

An investigation found that the home breast pump was cleaned in a household sink, sanitized and sometimes assembled while still moist.

Dr. Julia Haston, a CDC expert in pediatric infectious diseases, said the case underscores that cronobacter bacteria are found widely in the environment and can lead to severe and deadly infections.

“There are steps that people can take to prevent infections,” she said, including thoroughly washing, sanitizing and drying hands, equipment and all surfaces before feeding a baby.

———

By Jonel Aleccia

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BabiesBaby killedNews

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As Tennessee, others target drag shows, many wonder: Why?
Next story
King Charles III picks France, Germany for 1st state visits

Just Posted

Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke, with Premier David Eby standing behind her, at Surrey presser Feb. 10, 2023. (File photo: Anna Burns)
Locke lauds $89.9M grant from provincial government

Dancers in front of the stage at the 2017 FVDED in the Park music festival at Holland Park in Surrey. (File photo: Gord Goble)
Cancelled: Surrey’s popular FVDED music festival ‘on pause as we plan what’s next’

The 1982-built bridge over the Nicomekl River on 152 Street – seen here in an image looking south from the 3800-block of 152 Street – is to be rehabilitated and twinned. Council in September 2021 awarded a contract for the project’s design, and on Monday (March 6, 2023), are to consider a $44M contract for its construction. (Google Streetview image)
Surrey to consider $44M contract for Nicomekl Bridge twinning

South Fraser Search and Rescue search managers Andrew Wallwork, left, and James Longley discuss search areas to brief field teams prior to deployment. (Submitted photo)
South Fraser Search and Rescue: ‘No such thing as a typical call’

Pop-up banner image