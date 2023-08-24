Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Federal privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne speaks at a press conference in Ottawa, on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby

Canada wants big tech to step up on data scraping protection

Prevent illegal mass data extraction, privacy authorities tell social media firms

The federal privacy watchdog and some of his global counterparts are urging the largest social media companies to prevent bulk extraction of personal details from their websites.

In a joint statement, privacy commissioner Philippe Dufresne and data protection authorities from Australia, Britain and other countries say the practice, known as data scraping, poses a serious risk.

They warn that personal information has been used for targeted cyberattacks, identity fraud, creating facial recognition databases, unauthorized police intelligence gathering, and unwanted direct marketing and spam.

A 2021 investigation by Canada’s privacy commissioner and three provincial watchdogs found that Clearview AI’s scraping of billions of images of people from across the internet represented mass surveillance of Canadians.

The new joint statement, an initiative of the Global Privacy Assembly’s International Enforcement Cooperation Working Group, is signed by Dufresne and representatives of 11 other assembly members.

It has been shared with the parent companies of YouTube, TikTok, Instagram, Threads, Facebook, LinkedIn, Weibo and X, formerly known as Twitter.

“International collaboration is critical to promoting and protecting privacy rights in the digital realm and addressing emerging issues such as mass data scraping, which can present a significant risk to fundamental privacy rights,” Dufresne said in a statement.

The document sets out several steps that social media companies and other websites that host publicly accessible personal information can take to ease the risk.

They include people within an organization to identify and implement controls to protect against scraping, as well as taking steps to detect bots and block IP addresses when such activity is suspected.

READ ALSO: Facebook: Most users may have had public data ‘scraped’

CybersecurityFederal Politicssocial media

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
As premiers talk gender and kids, Poilievre’s grassroots ask same of him
Next story
Canadian ethics czar opens forced-labour probes against 3 big companies

Just Posted

The corner of River Road and 72 Avenue in Delta. (Photo: Google.com)
Police want dash-cam video in Delta where crash critically injured a motorcylist

Surrey resident Sosa Eweka hosts “Talks With Sosa” events focused on issues related to mental health and social justice. (Photo: talkswithsosa.com)
Surrey nurse hosts ‘Talks With Sosa’ about mental health

(File photo: Shane MacKichan)
UPDATE: Victim of assault in Surrey dies

White Rock Whalers goalie Keegan Maddocks and teammates during last season’s playoffs. (Alistair Burns/White Rock Whalers photo)
White Rock Whalers back in action on home ice Aug. 26 at Centennial Arena