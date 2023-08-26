A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. An Alberta woman who tried to take her fight over COVID vaccine rules to the Supreme Court has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

A man walks past the Supreme Court of Canada, Friday, June 16, 2023 in Ottawa. An Alberta woman who tried to take her fight over COVID vaccine rules to the Supreme Court has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Woman who tried to take COVID transplant fight to Supreme Court dies

Sheila Annette Lewis was diagnosed with a terminal disease in 2018

An Alberta woman who tried to take her fight over COVID vaccine requirements for organ transplants all the way to the Supreme Court has died.

The former lawyer for Sheila Annette Lewis confirmed her death Friday (Aug. 25).

“Ms. Lewis was a real true believer in fighting for personal rights and freedoms,” said Allison Pejovic, who was in touch with her former client’s son.

Lewis was diagnosed with a terminal disease in 2018 and was told she would not survive unless she received an organ transplant.

She was placed on a transplant wait list in 2020, but was informed a year later she would need to get the COVID-19 vaccine first.

Lewis said taking the vaccine would offend her conscience and argued the requirement violated her Charter rights.

The case was dismissed by an Alberta court, which said the Charter has no application to clinical treatment decisions. The Supreme Court also turned down her application for a hearing.

Pejovic remembered Lewis as someone with strong beliefs.

“She was very strong and very principled,” Pejovic said.

But Pejovic said away from the media glare, Lewis was more interested in other people than court battles.

“Whenever I would speak with her, even after our case was finished, she was always interested in what other people were doing. She had a very kind heart.”

There is a publication ban on the doctors’ identities, the organ involved and the location of the transplant program.

The Canadian Press

CoronavirusCourtCOVID-19

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canada joins U.S. trade fight with Mexico over genetically modified corn products

Just Posted

Tony Bhinder, owner of Mainland Truck Trailer Sales and Blue Capital Equipment Finance, holds up his fist in support of the Punch Out Parkinson’s charity boxing gala set for Oct. 20. Bhinder, seen outside his business location in Port Kells, is hosting and BBQ open house Sept. 8 9 to help support Punch Out Parkinson’s and its quest to open a Parkinson’s disease wellness centre in the Surrey/Langley area. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Port Kells company offering free trip to Vegas at its open house

South Surrey singer-songwriter Dave Stanley Daoust said he’s been taking one day at a time since a terminal cancer diagnosis. Contributed photo
South Surrey musician fighting cancer speaks through his songs

Sign on elevator at the Surrey-Delta Indo Canadian Seniors Society building. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
$140K to replace broken elevator where Surrey seniors struggle to get up stairs

Surrey musician Tyler Joe Miller performs at the 2023 Gone Country benefit concert in Cloverdale on July 22, 2023. (Photo: facebook.com/tylerjoemiller)
Miller time: Debut album for Surrey country musician has him ‘Spillin’ My Truth’