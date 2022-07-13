(File photo)

(File photo)

1 dead after motorcycle collides with lost load from semi on Hwy. 1 near Hope

64-year-old motorcyclist died as a result of crash between Yale and Boston Bar

One person is dead after a motorcycle collided with debris from a tractor-trailer unit outside of Hope on Monday.

The fatal crash happened on Highway 1 around 11:40 p.m. on July 11 south of the Sailor Bar Tunnel, between Yale and Boston Bar.

A semi-trailer travelling northbound lost a portion of its load while navigating a corner and a southbound motorcycle, carrying two riders from the Lower Mainland, collided with the debris.

The 64-year-old motorcycle driver died as a result.

“Tragically, the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased on the scene and the passenger was transported to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries,” Sgt. Krista Vrolyk stated in a press release on July 13.

Boston Bar and Hope RCMP, Yale Fire Department and BC Ambulance Service all responded to the crash. Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement, BC Coroner’s Service and investigators from the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) also attended the scene.

Both vehicles have been seized for mechanical inspections. Highway 1 remained closed for several hours while police and partner agencies investigated.

“On behalf of the Hope and Boston Bar RCMP, I would like to extend our deepest condolences to the deceased man’s family. This truly was a tragic collision and our thoughts are with the victim’s family,” said Staff Sgt. Dwayne Farlin, detachment commander with Hope RCMP.

Investigation into the crash is ongoing. RCMP are asking anyone who travelled the Fraser Canyon on July 11 and has dashcam footage or information related to this crash to contact Const. Tessa Liu with the Boston Bar RCMP at 604-867-9333. File #2022-25153.

 

Do you have something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newsfatal collision

Previous story
Daajing Giids: B.C. approves restoration of ancestral community name in Haida Gwaii
Next story
Missing Kamloops boys haven’t been heard from since July 8

Just Posted

Gurmit Grewal, 86, was last seen in the 13200-block of 98A Avenue around 11 a.m. on Wednesday (July 13)
Surrey RCMP looking for missing senior

A view of Surrey city hall. (File photo)
OUR VIEW: Surrey’s vital farmland rightly acknowledged

Jinny Sims has officially announced her run for Surrey mayor. Pictured June 7, 2022. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Sims announces three new council candidates for Surrey Forward

Members of the White Rock Black team celebrate – with their fake moustaches and Hawaiian shirts - after winning the Henri Lorieau Memorial Baseball Tournament. (Contributed photo)
White Rock team wins Henri Lorieau Memorial Tournament