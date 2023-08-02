VIDEO: 1 person dead after motorcycle collides with minivan in Maple Ridge

A vehicle crash on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street on Aug. 1 resulted in one person dying after a motorcycle collided with a minivan. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)
One person is dead after a serious motorcycle crash on Lougheed Highway last night, which involved a minivan.

The crash occurred at approximately 6:48 p.m. on Aug. 1 when a motorcycle travelling westbound on Lougheed Highway near Spilsbury Street collided with an oncoming vehicle.

Cpl. Julie Klaussner from the Ridge Meadows RCMP said that the driver lost control of his motorcycle and swerved into oncoming traffic.

The driver of the motorcycle was given first aid by another driver who witnessed the incident, and emergency responders arrived at the scene minutes later.

Geoff Spriggs, deputy fire chief for Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue, explained that it was quite a bad accident scene.

“We had a landing zone set up for a helicopter, but it turned out not to be necessary,” said Spriggs.

Despite life-saving measures, the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 45-year-old female from Port Moody.

The driver and passenger of the minivan were also injured, but the extent of their injuries was far less severe, explained BC Emergency Health Services.

“Paramedics cared for and transported two patients to hospital with minor injuries,” said BCEHS.

Lougheed Highway was shut down for approximately five hours in both directions while the scene was secured and patients were treated.

The crash is now being investigated by the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service.

“Due to the nature of this collision, if you were a witness at this scene and have been affected in any way, please do not hesitate to contact the Ridge Meadows Victim Services program at 604-467-7650,” said Cpl. Klaussner.

Police are asking for any witnesses to share their information or footage of the area with Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.

