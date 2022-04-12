1 person dead after tree falls on car during rush hour in south Vancouver

A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)
A large tree blew over during high winds on Tuesday, April 12, in south Vancouver, crushing a car driving in the westbound lanes. Tragically, the sole occupant of that Honda car died at the scene. (Shane MacKichan/Contributed to Black Press Media)

One person has died after a tree fell onto a vehicle roof in south Vancouver on Tuesday afternoon (April 12).

The incident happened westbound on Marine Way and River District Crossing during rush hour, or around 5:30 p.m.

According to a witness, the sole occupant of a green Honda car with an Alberta licence plate died at the scene.

A second vehicle was also damaged, but both occupants in the white crossover were not injured.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SCIENCE: What do we know about ‘stealth omicron’ so far?

Just Posted

Fleetwood Estate residents speak to Coun. Linda Annis, foreground, on Saturday (April 2, 2022) about their concerns related to a 117-unit development proposed for the area. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey council approves contentious 117-townhouse project for Fleetwood

SkyTrain riders will now see short video advertisements projected onto windows when they ride through Dunsmuir tunnel, eastbound from Waterfront Station to Burrard Station. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
SkyTrain to start featuring video advertising on windows; 1st of its kind in North America

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect, who was driving a silver Chevrolet Cruz, in a hit-and-run in Newton on March 31. (Photo: Surrey RCMP handout)
Police looking for suspect after elderly pedestrian hurt in Surrey hit-and-run

Logo for the North Delta Business Association. (North Delta Business Association image)
North Delta Business Association launches with new website, webinar series