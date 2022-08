Surrey RCMP say one person is in custody after a fight in a residential neighbourhood in Newton.

Police told the Now-Leader that officers were called for “reports of a fight involving multiple parties outside of a residence in the 7700-block of 126A Street.”

Officers were on scene just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday (Aug. 11) and they have taken one person into custody, Surrey RCMP say.



