RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

RCMP cruiser. (Black Press file photo)

1 person in grave condition, 3 injured after crash on Highway 33 east of Kelowna

Crash happened around 6:15p.m. on March 21

One person is in grave condition and three others are injured after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 33 Tuesday evening (March 21).

Police initially announced that one person had died in the incident, which happened around 6:15 p.m.

Investigators believe a Ford Escape SUV with two occupants was travelling westbound on the highway between Cardinal Creek and Goudie roads when it crossed the centre line and collided with a Dodge Ram pickup, also with two people inside.

All four people were rushed to Kelowna General Hospital.

The highway was closed overnight and was reopened around 5 a.m. on March 22.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have dash-cam video, to contact Const. James Ward with Kelowna BC Highway Patrol.

READ MORE: ‘Simply consulted’: Kelowna RCMP clarify investigation into assault on international student

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

auto accidentBreaking Newsfatal collisionKelownamotor vehicle crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
U.S. transgender youth: ‘Forced outing’ bills make schools unsafe
Next story
2 family dogs die after suspected rat poisoning near Trail, sparking RCMP probe

Just Posted

(File photo: Anna Burns)
Police arrest man in Surrey wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Jennifer Gardiner wears #12 for Ohio State Buckeyes, a team she led with 57 points this season. (Photo: ohiostatebuckeyes.com)
NCAA final heartbreak for Surrey’s Gardiner, who’s motivated to win again in 5th year at Ohio

Celtic Fest returns to the Museum of Surrey on Saturday, March 25. See listing under Festivals. (Photo: surrey.ca)
SURREY EVENTS: Celtic Fest free at museum, Cannabis Industry Dialogue and more

B.C. RCMP seized hundreds of thousands of pills and numerous firearms in two recent Metro Vancouver drug busts. (Jane Skrypnek/Black Press Media)
Federal drug unit action in South Surrey part of ‘major’ synthetic-opioid bust