A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A empty hallway is seen at a school in Vancouver, on Sept. 5, 2014. A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged assaults that date back more than 40 years. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

12 charges laid against former B.C. teacher for alleged historical sex offences

Brian Moore, who taught in North Vancouver, has been charged with multiple counts

A retired North Vancouver elementary school teacher is facing a dozen charges connected to alleged sex offenses.

Brian Moore has been charged with 10 counts of indecent assault on a male, one count of sexual touching of a person under 14 years old, and one count of sexual assault.

North Vancouver RCMP say Moore, now 83, taught at Upper Lynn Elementary School starting in 1970 before the end of his employment in 1982.

Police say it’s alleged that Moore committed at least one of these acts after his tenure as a teacher, in 2007.

When Moore was originally arrested in August of last year, police said a total of seven victims had come forward.

In a statement Thursday, RCMP said several additional alleged victims have come forward since the arrest.

RELATED: Former B.C. teacher, 82, accused of sex assaults dating back to the 1970s

crimesexual assault

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 dead in avalanche triggered near Golden
Next story
Trudeau pledges more help for Haiti, stops short of suggesting military intervention

Just Posted

Surrey Libraries hosting a human library project on Feb. 25 (Malin Jordan file photo)
Challenging Stigma: ‘Human’ library event coming to Surrey

Jason Faria is the organizer of the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival. He is seen here in Chilliwack in 2021. (Photo: Jenna Hauck)
Food truck ‘block party’ set for Cloverdale Fairgrounds in June

The 18-member Sister Jazz Orchestra will perform at Surrey Schools International Jazz Festival on the evening of Friday, Feb. 24, at Bell Performing Arts Centre. (Submitted photo)
At Surrey school festival, Sister Jazz Orchestra plays to inspire girls to be musicians

The vehicle is commonly referred to as an Argo, and is an eight-wheeled utility vehicle that had been stolen from the Keith Wilson Road area of Chilliwack last November. (Silodrome)
Military utility vehicle stolen from Chilliwack turns up in search of Hope property