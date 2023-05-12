(Submitted photo: Surrey RCMP)

Whalley

MISSING: Hardik Arora was last seen on May 10

20-year-old last seen in area of the 13400 block of Central Avenue

Surrey RCMP is asking for the public’s help in finding a 20 year-old male.

Hardik Arora was last seen at around 2:00 p.m. in the area of the 13400-block of Central Avenue on Wednesday (May 10). Police say his family is concerned about his well-being.

He is described as South Asian, five-foot-six with black hair with a black moustache and beard. Surrey RCMP say he is believed to be wearing olive green track pants and black air Jordan running shoes.

Police ask anyone with information about Arora to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or visit solvecrime.ca.


anna.burns@surreynowleader.com
missing person

