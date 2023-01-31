Surrey city hall, outside council chambers. (File photo)

15 of 16 appointments to Surrey’s Select Committees of Council go to Locke’s team

Mayor revealed the appointments at Monday’s council meeting

Fifteen of 16 appointments to Surrey’s Select Committees of Council have been assigned to Mayor Brenda Locke’s Surrey Connect slate.

Locke revealed the appointments at Monday’s council meeting.

On Monday, Surrey Connect Coun. Rob Stutt was appointed chairman of the Public Safety Committee and Surrey Connect Coun. Pardeep Kooner its vice-chairwoman.

Surrey First Coun. Mike Bose was appointed chairman of the Agricultural and Food Policy Committee and Surrey Connect Coun. Harry Bains was appointed its vice-chairman.

Kooner is chairwoman and Stutt vice-chairman of the Arts and Culture Advisory Committee.

Locke is chairwoman of the Environment and Climate Change Committee and Surrey Connect Coun. Gordon Hepner is its vice-chairman.

READ ALSO: Surrey council brings Public Safety Committee back

READ ALSO: Surrey council a ‘whole new dynamic,’ Elford says

Kooner is chairwoman of the Livability and Social Equity Committee and Stutt is its vice-chairman

Hepner is chairman of the Parks, Recreation and Tourism Advisory Committee, and Kooner is the vice-chairwoman.

Bains is the chairman of Surrey’s Investment, Innovation and Business Committee, and Locke is its vice-chairwoman.

Bains is also chairman of the Surrey Ethics Commissioner Selection Committee and Locke is its vice-chairwoman.

Meantime, Surrey First Coun. Linda Annis, Kooner and Stutt were appointed to the Parcel Tax Roll Review Panel.

On Monday Surrey council also voted to appoint Stutt and Kooner to the Surrey Homelessness and Housing Society board

At the end of the new council’s inaugural ceremony on Nov. 7, council appointed six directors to the 2023 Metro Vancouver Regional District Board of Directors and appointed alternate directors on a rotating basis to cover when appointed directors aren’t able to attend board meetings.

Locke was appointed a director with five votes, as were Hepner, Bains, Stutt, Kooner, and Annis.

Bose and Elford were appointed as alternates. Nagra was shut out.


