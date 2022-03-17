(BC Lottery Corporation photo)

2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816

A Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Vancouver hit a whopping $6-million jackpot — impressively, it was the only ticket in Canda to match all six winning numbers: 1, 3, 8, 14, 15 and 16.

This is the second ticket purchased in the Lower Mainland the same week that landed a jackpot. John and Travis Bonner of Chilliwack purchased a winning ticket for the March 9 Lotto 6/49 draw at Unsworth Market, netting them a cool $8-million and some sweet new rides.

READ MORE: Uncle and nephew from Chilliwack share $8 million Lotto 6/49 win

On top of that, a ticket purchased in Nanaimo matched four out of four numbers to win the top Extra prize of $500,000.

READ MORE: Nanaimo lotto player wins $500,000 on the Extra

The odds of winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are 1 in 13,983,816. The odds of matching 4/4 on the Extra are 1 in 3,764,376.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward to claim their prize.

Lottery

