FILE - This May 5, 2016, file photo shows Pokemon merchandise. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)

FILE - This May 5, 2016, file photo shows Pokemon merchandise. (Mike Lang/Sarasota Herald-Tribune via AP)

2 Pokemon card collectors to get refunds in B.C. online scam case

The Civil Resolution Tribunal ordered Zachary Hall to give full refunds to the buyers

When it comes to scammers you can’t catch ‘em all, but a recent small claims court case in B.C. worked out in favour of two Pokemon card collectors after they were defrauded in an online card selling incident.

Andrew Younes and Jalilzadeh Khiabani made a chancy purchase from Zachary Hall for a set of rare Pokemon cards, according to a court decision. Instead, they received cards worth next to nothing.

Younes’ claim states that he sent $975 to Hall via e-transfer for six rare cards on June 8, 2021. Between June 8 and 15, Younes asked Hall several times if he had sent the cards before the package was delivered on the 15. Younes said he began to grow suspicious after finding Facebook posts where Hall had sold the same cards to other buyers. The claim alleged that when Younes expressed his concerns to Hall, Hall ‘unsent’ much of their message history, including photos of the cards.

The two had done business before and in previous transactions, Hall had sent videos of the cards to Younes. This time around, Hall sent only a photo of a closed box addressed to Younes at the post office. That only heightened Younes’ suspicions.

READ MORE: Online purchases, dicey cryptocurrency schemes top Better Business Bureau’s riskiest scams

When Younes received the package he opened it within 10 minutes of picking it up. Inside, he found only a basketball card and a baseball card.

As for Khiabani’s claim, he sent $260 to Hall for a specific card on June 13. However, when Khiabani received the package, it contained roughly 15 Pokémon cards worth only “a few cents or dollars each,” documents show.

In his defence, Hall said that Younes and Khiabani’s claims were false and that they were out to make “a quick few bucks” and maintained that “sometimes mail gets lost.” However, Hall never directly disputed that he had sent them the wrong cards.

Tribunal member Eric Regehr found Hall’s defence was not very effective.

Regehr wrote that Hall’s submissions were “difficult to follow” and generally failed to address the issue in the dispute. Because of this, Regehr reasoned that Hall knew he sent the wrong cards whether it was on purpose or not.

Hall was ordered to pay Younes $1,115.38, which included $975 in damages. Hall was also ordered to pay Khiabani $260 in damages.

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Scams

Previous story
2 Lotto 6/49 jackpots won in the Lower Mainland in one week
Next story
B.C. leads country in hate crimes as Canada hits highest reported totals ever

Just Posted

Lumberjack teams compete in a log-sawing competition at the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair in 2014. The Cloverdale Rodeo Association has just cancelled the 2022 Country Fair, despite getting City of Surrey permit approval March 7 for the event that was to be held on May long weekend. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cloverdale Country Fair cancelled

The wave pool at Newton Recreation Centre is set to reopen March 29 after a two-year shutdown. (Photo: surrey.ca)
Newton’s wave pool to reopen after 2-year closure, and another pool is coming to the neigbourhood

Award winners at the 2017 edition of “Surrey’s Top 25 Under 25” gathering. The 2022 event will be held Wednesday, April 20 at Sheraton Vancouver Guildford Hotel. (file photo)
Meet Surrey’s 2022 ‘Top 25 Under 25’ award winners, celebrated for ‘incredible initiatives’

Forge Properties has been nominated for a number of HAVAN awards, some recognizing its Fantom property in White Rock. (Forge Properties photo)
White Rock, Surrey companies among nominees for homebuilder awards