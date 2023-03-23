$214K in grants for Delta public safety and environment groups

Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue were on hand New Year’s Day to help keep participants in the 2023 Delta Polar Bear Swim safe and sound. (James Smith photo)

Three Delta-based organizations have received $214,000 in provincial grants to support their public safety and environment programs.

On Thursday (March 23), the Ministry of Municipal affairs released a list of not-for-profit groups in the public safety and environment sectors who received a total of $12.7 million in Community Gaming Grants from April 1, 2022 through Jan. 31, 2023.

“I recognize and appreciate the work that local non-profits do for communities throughout the province. Non-profits deliver vital programming that directly supports people throughout B.C. and we want to ensure they have the resources to continue,” Municipal Affairs Minister Anne Kang said in a government press release.

“Our government is committed to continued strong partnerships. The grants that we are announcing today will support 281 organizations across the province that will help make B.C. a stronger, healthier and more sustainable place to work, live and play.”

The Delta Marine Rescue Society, which funds the all-volunteer Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue Station 8 in Delta, received $75,000 — one of the 131 organizations in the public safety sector granted a total of $6.8 million.

Meantime, Burns Bog Conservation Society and Earthwise Society were among the 150 not-for-profits granted a total of $5.9 million, with the two Delta organizations receiving $62,000 and $77,000, respectively.

“Protecting our local wetlands helps to mitigate the impacts of flooding, drought and climate change for our community,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in an NDP caucus press release.

“Wetlands also give us natural places to play, learn, and explore. Supporting organizations like the Burns Bog Conservation Society helps ensure our wetlands will be here for generations to come.”

Community Gaming Grants provide $140 million per year from gaming revenue to support nearly 5,000 not-for-profit organizations that deliver services to people in B.C. communities, according to the release.

Last month, the ministry announced a round of grant funding to help organizations providing health and safety services, recreational opportunities and social programs pay for various capital projects, including equipment purchases and facility renovations.

Among the 49 organizations on the list were Tsawwassen’s Tunnel Town Curling Club received $40,000 to replace their curling rocks, which are at the end of their usable life.

In December, the ministry announced over $937,000 in grant funding for five arts and culture organizations and 21 sports groups, as well as more than $321,000 for parent advisory committees to help fund extracurricular events, activities and equipment at Delta schools.

READ MORE: Over $937K coming to two dozen Delta arts, culture and sports groups

READ MORE: Delta PACs receiving over $321K in grant funding



editor@northdeltareporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Delta