Police confronted alleged armed robbers in several locations throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@kristianb01/Twitter)

Police confronted alleged armed robbers in several locations throughout the Lower Mainland on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022. (@kristianb01/Twitter)

22-year-olds charged with dealership robbery that set off Lower Mainland car chase

Two suspects remain at large

A pair of 22-year-old men have been charged in connection with the Port Coquitlam car dealership robbery that set off multiple police chases and shut down part of the Trans-Canada Highway in November.

Kwabena Bosiako of Port Coquitlam and Omar Demetris of New Westminster are in custody and facing robbery charges.

Two suspects remain at large, however, Coquitlam RCMP said Tuesday (Dec. 13).

Their department was called to a dealership near Lougheed Highway and Dominion Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 22 for a reported armed robbery. Police exchanged gunfire with the four masked suspects, before the robbers took off in a stolen vehicle.

They crashed it on Highway 1, near the Kind Edward overpass and IKEA, before fleeing on foot. One suspect was arrested nearby.

Meanwhile, one of the remaining three suspects car jacked a nearby vehicle before fleeing to Surrey. They were arrested.

The identities of the two suspects who got away remain unknown. RCMP said they also don’t know if those suspects may have been injured in the gunfire.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550.

READ ALSO: 2 suspects in Lower Mainland dealership robbery remain unidentified and at large

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Armed robberycrimeMetro Vancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Canadian Forces Snowbirds scheduled to return to Abbotsford International Airshow in 2023
Next story
ICBC plans to freeze rate of basic car insurance for another 2 years

Just Posted

teaser photo only
PHOTOS/VIDEO: ‘Snow Queen’ for a King in panto staged in Surrey in memory of music director

Azra Hussain, Surrey Hospitals Foundation COO, left, Kesar Sanghera, Jora Sanghera and Rani Sanghera pose for a photo in front of Surrey Memorial Hospital. (Submitted Photo)
Surrey Memorial Hospital lights up for foundation’s latest fundraising campaign called ‘Shine’

Guru Nanak Food Bank’s North Delta location in the old Southridge Hardware at 11188 84th Ave. is set to “soft open” on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022. ( James Smith photo)
New full-time North Delta food bank opening Dec. 19

BC RCMP Federal Serious and Organized Crime (FSOC) Financial Integrity (FI) unit investigated an online cannabis business that was allegedly distributing drugs through mail. Three people were arrested after search warrants were executed in Surrey and White Rock. (Submitted)
Three suspects arrested after BC RCMP Federal Policing executes two search warrants in Surrey, White Rock

Pop-up banner image