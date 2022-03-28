25 more SPS officers to hit Surrey’s streets this week

That will bring the total to 66 since last November

Surrey RCMP and Surrey Police Services officers on patrol in the city. (File photo: Shane MacKichan)

Twenty five more Surrey Police Service officers will soon be patrolling city streets alongside Surrey Mounties, bringing the total to 66 since last November.

Also, 20 more SPS police officers have been sworn in for future deployment, bringing the total to 196 so far.

The fledgling police force aims to replace the Surrey RCMP, Canada’s largest RCMP detachment, but until them the RCMP remains the police force of jurisdiction in this city under the command of Assistant Comm. Brian Edwards.

Meantime, SPS Chief Const. Norm Lipinski stated in a press release Monday that “with every additional SPS officer deployed, the transition to Surrey’s own police service advances.”

The 25 were deployed into the Surrey RCMP on March 28 and will undergo orientation for a few days before responding to calls for service alongside their 41 other SPS officers who were deployed in November and January.

The SPS press release states that by late 2022 it will be B.C.’s second largest municipal police force, after the Vancouver Police.

READ ALSO: Surrey Police Service expects to deploy 175 more officers in 2022



tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Surrey Police Service