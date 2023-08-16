People at the 2022 Surrey Dyke March in a photo posted to the event website, surreydykemarch.carrd.co.

2nd Surrey Dyke March is planned at a Surrey plaza/park this Saturday

‘We are a group of folks who saw a need to create the space for dyke representation and community,’ event website says

A second annual Surrey Dyke March is planned this Saturday, Aug. 19.

The afternoon event starts at 1 p.m. at Surrey Civic Plaza and then moves to Holland Park.

The first such march was held in August 2022 in the Surrey Central area, according to a post on the event website (surreydykemarch.carrd.co), which includes dozens of photos.

“We are a group of folks who saw a need to create the space for dyke representation and community in what is colonially known as Surrey, and felt we could organize to make it happen,” explains a post on the website.

“We stand with equity seeking groups and will not tolerate oppressive or behaviour that otherwise compromises the safety of anyone at the March.”

A lengthy “Value Statement” posted on the website says the Surrey Dyke March “exists on the basis of, and cannot operate without, certain values as we continually strive to be a safer space for all folks who are marginalized and/or made vulnerable.”

The website includes a link to a GoFundMe page organized by Kailey Henderson to collect funds “to allow us to hold this much-needed space this year” including items such as posters, signage and some snacks and water for all. As of Aug. 16, $1,360 has been donated.

“We are attempting to make our dyke march safer for all marginalized groups and this means including as many folks as we can in the organizing process,” the website notes.

Also on Saturday afternoon (Aug. 19), Surrey Civic Plaza is where the annual Battle of the Brews beer event is planned as a fundraiser for youth initiatives of Surrey Fire Fighters Charitable Society, from 1 to 5 p.m.


