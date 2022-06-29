3 Semiahmoo Peninsula residents to be honoured in Canada Day awards ceremony

Ramona Kaptyn has been selected to receive 2022 Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula Awards for her volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Contributed photo) Upkar Singh Tatlay has been selected to receive 2022 Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula Awards for his volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Contributed photo) Marie Sabine has been selected to receive 2022 Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula Awards for her volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.” (Contributed photo)

Three Peninsula residents – Ramona Kaptyn, Marie Sabine, and Upkar Singh Tatlay – have been singled out for special honours by the City of White Rock.

According to a media release issued Wednesday, the trio have been selected to receive 2022 Outstanding Canadians on the Peninsula Awards for their volunteer contributions to “making the City of White Rock a successful, vibrant and thriving community.”

The awards recognize the recipients as “tireless community advocates in White Rock and beyond.”

The awards specifically celebrate Kaptyn’s advocacy on behalf of seniors through CARP, Sabine’s work to provide access to inclusive, affordable housing, and Tatlay’s efforts to address systemic gaps in vulnerable, under-served populations.

The award program was created as a way for White Rock to recognize citizens who make outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community in a volunteer capacity.

Up to four awards can be bestowed during each four-year council term.

“Ramona, Marie and Upkar truly exemplify what it means to be outstanding citizens,” White Rock Mayor Darryl Walker commented, noted in the release.

“On behalf of our city, I would not only like to offer congratulations to each of them, but immense gratitude,” he said.

“White Rock is a better place to live because of the leadership, commitment, and kind hearts of people like Marie, Ramona and Upkar.”

In addition to the Canada Day ceremony, the award recipients will be honoured at the July 25 White Rock council meeting and will be added to the White Rock Living Legacies Book, which will be on public display in council chambers at White Rock City Hall.

For more on the program, visit www.whiterockcity.ca/awards

