33,000 B.C. government employees issue 72-hour strike notice

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1

The number of rural and northern seats in the provincial legislature might be reduced, and that has MLA John Rustad worried. (Wikipedia photo)

The number of rural and northern seats in the provincial legislature might be reduced, and that has MLA John Rustad worried. (Wikipedia photo)

One of B.C.’s largest unions representing 33,000 government employees has issued a 72-hour strike notice as bargaining reaches an apparent impasse.

Under the strike notice, this means that the union is prepared to take job action as of 2:46 p.m. on Monday (Aug, 15), the B.C. Government Employees’ Union said in a statement Friday.

The most recent collective agreement between the union and Public Service agency expired on April 1. Negotiations for a new agreement began on Feb. 8 until April 6. The parties met in July but “talks quickly broke down,” the union said.

Job action is supported by a 95 per cent vote in favour from union members, which was taken back in June.

Black Press Media has reached out to the PSA for comment.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Provincial Government

Previous story
Toddler’s fall from third-storey window should be a warning to other parents, father says
Next story
MP warns of repeating AIDS stigma with monkeypox, as Feds announce funding

Just Posted

From left: SEVA Thrift Store’s part-time manager and its society’s board chair Raj Arneja, board treasurer Parbinder Narman and the store’s manager Inder Randhawa at the thrift store. SEVA, located at 9430 120 St., is looking at a potential move after a warning that its rent could double. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey thrift store in need of new space

Paul Orazietti says this power pole is one of the reasons behind his run for city council. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Lack of action at local level helped drive Paul Orazietti into politics

Metro Vancouver Transit Police at Surrey Central Station in Surrey on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022. Transit police’s Const. Amanda Steed said Surrey Central is a “hot station” in terms of crime. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Transit hubs can bring a ‘more diverse criminal,’ but safety is ‘very subjective’: Police

In happier days – Democracy Direct 2018 candidates (left to right) Christopher Trevelyan, Erika Johanson, Darryl Walker, Anthony Manning and Scott Kristjanson. (Carolyn Latzen photo)
White Rock municipal election landscape different for 2022