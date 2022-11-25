A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

A earthquake was detected off Tofino on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, but did not cause a tsunami warning. (Josie Osborne/Twitter)

4.8-magnitude earthquake hits close to Tofino, felt as far as Courtenay

A 4.8-magnitude earthquake struck roughly 34 kilometres northwest of Tofino on Friday night (Nov. 25), being felt across the island, including in the Comox Valley.

According to Earthquake Canada, the quake happened at 7:50 p.m.

There was no tsunami warning detected.

Many took to social media to share the feeling of rumbles, including MLA Josie Osborne.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking News

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Holocaust survivor’s recipe for orange cake in high demand in Chilliwack and beyond
Next story
Car in Surrey teens’ deadly crash was speeding 187 km/h — six times the limit, coroner’s report says

Just Posted

From left, Caleb Reimer, Ronin Sharma and Parker Magnuson were killed in a vehicle crash in August 2021. (File photos)
Car in Surrey teens’ deadly crash was speeding 187 km/h — six times the limit, coroner’s report says

(Photo: Anna Burns)
State of Surrey Memorial Hospital’s emergency room ‘beyond a crisis’

Surrey RCMP’s officer in charge, Assistant Commissioner Brian Edwards, with a painting his son did in Grade 4 that hangs in a place of honour on his office wall. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Plan to keep RCMP in Surrey, if approved Dec. 12, will go to solicitor general Dec. 15

Surrey city hall. (File photo)
Council to vote on Surrey Ethics Commissioner on Monday