4 COVID vaccine booster clinics now running daily in Surrey

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. Fraser Health has announced it’s reopening the Cloverdale location and two others for daily vaccine clinics. (File photo: Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)

Fraser Health has announced three COVID-19 vaccine clinics are reopening daily, in addition to the one currently operating on 66 Avenue.

The booster clinics at Cloverdale Recreation Centre, South Surrey Recreation Centre and Surrey North (in the old Best Buy building near Central City Mall) have reopened to seven days a week. The Whalley site had previously been operating five days a week.

However, in December, Health Minister Adrian Dix also noted that Fraser Health had also “secured” the Guildford Recreation Centre once again for an immunization clinic.

The testing and immunization centre at 14577 66 Ave. has been operating daily.

Fraser Health said the three additional clinics are to help with the booster dose rollout. There 18 clinics total throughout the health region, which stretches from Burnaby to Boston Bar and provides for 1.8 million people.

The health authority notes that with this new capacity, it expects to provide an “average of 75,000 immunizations weekly” by Jan. 17, up from an average of 32,000 immunizations weekly in December.

Fraser Health adds that it also expects pharmacies in the region to provide an average of 40,000 immunizations weekly by Jan. 17, which would be up from an average of 18,000 immunizations weekly in Decemeber.



