4 homemade weapons found in Abbotsford prison after 4 inmates stabbed

Incident on April 29 resulted in lockdown and search of Matsqui Institution

Four sharp-edged homemade weapons were among items found in Matsqui Institution after four inmates were stabbed on April 29, according to Correctional Service of Canada (CSC).

A CSC press release issued Friday afternoon (May 5) said that, in addition to the weapons, a search of the prison turned up drug paraphernalia and other “contraband and unauthorized items.”

The prison was placed under lockdown after the stabbings resulted in four inmates being taken to hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening.

CSC said the lockdown was needed so that staff could conduct a search “to ensure the safety and security of the prison, its staff and inmates.”

CSC said Friday that the lockdown has now ended, and Matsqui Institution has resumed normal operations, including visits.

Police are continuing to investigate the assaults.



