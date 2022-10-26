4 RCMP cruisers, B.C. ambulance burn in what is being called a targeted attack

Firefighters battle vehicle fires Wednesday morning between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers. (Contributed photo) Several vehicles were damaged by an early morning blaze Wednesday between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers. (Kaitlyn Bailey photo) Vehicles in the parking lot between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers burn early Wednesday morning. (Contributed photo) Several vehicles were damaged by an early morning blaze Wednesday between the Sunshine Inn and CIBC on Fourth Avenue in Smithers. (Kaitlyn Bailey photo)

An early morning fire in a Smithers hotel parking lot has left a number of police vehicles and at least one ambulance destroyed in what investigators believe was a targeted attack on emergency vehicles.

Shortly before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday (Oct. 26), first responders found a number of vehicles ablaze at the Sunshine Inn on Fourth Avenue.

The fire did not cause any damage to the hotel. Eight vehicles, including 4 RCMP cruisers and one BC Ambulance, were damaged or completely destroyed in the blaze.

“Thankfully no one was hurt in the fire, which is the most important thing,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson. “This appears to be a targeted attack on emergency services vehicles. Preliminary investigation indicates this is an arson and we are asking for the public’s assistance in providing information so that the person, or persons involved may be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Police are continuing to review the physical and digital evidence already gathered from the incident, including CCTV footage from the surrounding area businesses.

Police are particularly interested in obtaining any dashcam video from individuals traveling between Houston and Smithers, as well as New Hazelton and Smithers, between the hours of 1 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Anyone with information can contact the Smithers RCMP at 250-847-3233.

