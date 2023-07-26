The scene at a previous PICS Mega Job Fair held at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex. (Submitted photo)

EMPLOYMENT

4,000+ job-seekers expected at PICS Mega Job Fair in Surrey on Thursday, July 27

Admission is free at the annual event

Employers and would-be employees will converge in Surrey on Thursday (July 27) for another Mega Job Fair hosted by Progressive Intercultural Community Services Society, better known as PICS.

The non-profit organization says close to 80 exhibitors and more than 4,000 job-seekers are registered ahead of the daytime event, held at North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex.

Admission is free and open to the public, with networking and “professional opportunities” to happen from 10 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The PICS Mega Job Fair is an annual event that “serves as a platform to connect job seekers with a diverse range of employers from various industries,” according to planners of the event.

“With a focus on inclusivity and community empowerment, the fair aims to bridge the gap between skilled individuals seeking employment and employers seeking talented professionals.”

Exhibitors will include BC Corrections, Western Community College, KPU, SafeGen, Fortinet, TransLink, Metro Vancouver Transit Police, ICBC and others.

North Surrey Sport and Ice Complex is located at 10950 126A St, near the Scott Road Skytrain station.

Event details are posted on megajobfair.ca.

PICS president and CEO Satbir Cheema will offer opening remarks at 9:30 a.m., with several Surrey-area politicians scheduled to speak including MPs, MLAs and city councillors.

Fair management is done by Lily Dhadral, Kathleen Hughes, Renu Gambhir, Amarjeet Kaur, Ramanjot Kaur and Sushmita Chaudhary, with help from PICS staff, summer interns and volunteers.


