The B.C. Lottery Corp. says a system error caused more than 500 scratch and win tickets to incorrectly display as non-winners on June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

The B.C. Lottery Corp. says a system error caused more than 500 scratch and win tickets to incorrectly display as non-winners on June 6. (Black Press Media file photo)

503 winning scratch tickets missed in system error; B.C. lotto corp says check again

Players who bought $3 Roads to Riches tickets on June 6 can bring them back in

The B.C. Lottery Corp. said a system error caused 503 scratch tickets on Monday (June 6) to incorrectly display as “not a winner.”

Of the $3 Road to Riches tickets, the BCLC said about 83 per cent were for $3 and $15 prizes and another 15 per cent were for free play tickets. Seven tickets won $20, two tickets won $30, and one ticket won $100.

The BCLC apologized for the error and said players can re-check their tickets at a retail location, on their app, or by phone.

It said it became aware of the issue when a player contacted them about a ticket that had the winning numbers but when validated showed as “not a winner.” The BCLC said it suspended validations at the time, but has fixed the issue as of 5 a.m. June 7.

It says no other tickets were affected by the validation error, and it is reviewing what happened to ensure it doesn’t occur again in the future.

READ ALSO: WORLD OCEANS DAY: Canada’s first cigarette surfboard brings awareness to tobacco pollution

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaLottery

Previous story
Forecast centre says river in northeast B.C. could surge to flood conditions
Next story
Canada’s historic sites get Indigenous voices, stronger protection in new bill

Just Posted

Integrated Homicide Investigation Team emblem. (File photo)
Burned vehicle found in Surrey believed to be connected to Richmond shooting: IHIT

Photo posted to Car Free Day Surrey’s website, carfree.ca.
Car Free Day Surrey: Here’s what to do, see, drink, eat and play with Saturday in Newton (June 11)

Aiden Choi scores a try for Lord Tweedsmuir after running through several Earl Marriott defenders in the Surrey Grade 8 boys rugby championship game in May. Tweedy ultimately lost the game. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
First-time ruggers find success in Grade 8 boys rugby season

Surrey RCMP say the suspect in the stabbing at the Guildford Superstore last week has been identified and arrested following another alleged stabbing two days later at the Guildford Walmart. Cops were on scene at Walmart on Saturday, June 4, 2022. (Photo: Treacy MacKichan)
Suspect identified, arrested in connection with stabbing at Superstore: Surrey RCMP