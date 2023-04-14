$50K in grants for eight Delta events

Eight Delta events are receiving a total of $50,000 in provincial grants to help organizers respond to challenges the sector continues to face, such as loss of staff and volunteers, supply-chain issues, and the cautious return of audiences. (Lauren Collins/Gordon Kalisch/Ryan-Alexander McLeod photos)

Eight events in Delta are receiving a total of $50,000 in provincial grants aimed at helping make sure local fairs, festivals and other happenings continue throughout 2023 and 2024.

The funds are part of $30 million in one-time grants the province pledged through its B.C. Fairs, Festivals and Events (BCFFE) fund in response to challenges the sector continues to face, such as loss of staff and volunteers, supply-chain issues, and the cautious return of audiences.

A total of 1,172 events across B.C. — including sports competitions, arts and culture events, community celebrations, agricultural fairs and rodeos — are receiving grants of up to 20 per cent of the total event budget (to a maximum of $250,000) which can be used to cover expenses such as operational costs, health-and-safety measures, venue rental, wages, marketing and promotion.

“Festivals provide a space for people to express themselves, to share their passions, and to build stronger relationships with their neighbours,” Delta North MLA Ravi Kahlon said in a BC NDP caucus press release announcing the local grant recipients. “Our government is helping to fund events across Delta and the whole province so that people can come together and our communities get stronger.”

Delta events receiving funding are:

• The British Columbia Pipers’ Association’s Annual Gathering, which took place April 7-8 at North Delta Secondary School ($4,700)

• BC Mayhem hockey tournament, happening May 19-22 at Planet Ice Delta and Planet Ice Coquitlam ($20,400)

• 2023 BC Athletics Junior Development Track & Field Championships, happening July 15-16 at the North Delta Track & Field Facility ($5,000)

• Tsawwassen Sun Festival, happening Aug. 5-7 at Winskill Park and other locations in Tsawwassen ($8,800)

• Delta Pride Picnic, happening Aug. 20 at Memorial Park in Ladner ($2,000)

• Day At The Farm, happening Sept. 9 at Westham Island Herb Farm ($6,100)

• Luminary Festival, happening Sept. 9 at North Delta’s Sunstone Park ($10,000)

• Ronald McDonald House BC Boundary Bay Marathon, happening Nov. 5 at Centennial Beach/Boundary Bay Regional Park ($2,400)

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry, including live events, and we know not every business has fully recovered,” Lana Popham, minister of tourism, arts, culture and sport, said in a press release announcing this year’s round of funding.

“Our government is proud to provide funding to support fairs, festivals and events throughout B.C. as they re-establish themselves. We know that these types of gatherings fill British Columbians’ hearts with joy. We also know that in many cases they support a greater economy right across the province.”

This round of grants “builds on the success” of the BCFFE program, which was launched in 2021 to provide one-time grants to support the safe return of events earlier in the COVID-19 pandemic. The $30 million distributed in 2021 supported 682 events province-wide.

