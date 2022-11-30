The Public Prosecution Service of Canada has approved charges against six alleged B.C. drug traffickers. Three of them remain at large, including Roger Bardales Medina (left), Joseph Lowley and Diego Saed. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

The Public Prosecution Service of Canada has approved charges against six alleged B.C. drug traffickers. Three of them remain at large, including Roger Bardales Medina (left), Joseph Lowley and Diego Saed. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

6 B.C. men charged with trafficking drugs through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

All believed to be aligned with Wolfpack gang

Drug trafficking charges have been approved against six alleged Metro Vancouver gangsters, three of whom remain at large.

B.C.’s Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit identified the men as suspects between October 2020 and May 2021, while investigating a drug trafficking ring in the Downtown Eastside, believed to be run by the Wolfpack gang.

While conducting search warrants at various homes throughout Vancouver, the special enforcement unit found and seized seven prohibited and restricted firearms with over 1,000 rounds of ammunition, 10 kg of fentanyl, 3 kg of cocaine, 6 kg of methamphetamine, 72 kg of cutting agents, $160,000 in cash and three vehicles.

The six men charged by the Public Prosecution Service of Canada in relation to the discoveries include:

  • 39-year-old Joseph Ebert Charles Lowley of Vancouver: At large
  • 27-year-old Vinod Kanna Aruldevarajan of Vancouver
  • 30-year-old Roger Alfredo Bardales Medina of Burnaby: At large
  • 30-year-old Hemen Hewa Saed of Vancouver
  • 23-year-old Diego Maradona Saed of New Westminster: At large
  • 27-year-old Howjeen Saed of Vancouver

“The Wolfpack has been at the center of violence and drug trafficking for over two decades and we will continue to aggressively pursue them,” Assistant Commissioner Manny Mann, chief officer of CFSEU-BC, said in a statement.

Diego Saed, Joseph Lowley and Roger Bardales Medina remain at large. Anyone with information about the men’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department.

READ ALSO: Family shares grief after son dies from toxic drug poisoning on small town B.C. streets

