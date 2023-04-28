64-year-old charged after attempted bank robbery Thursday at Chilliwack CIBC

Eric William Hansen has an extensive criminal record from Port Coquitlam and Terrace

Charges have been laid in the attempted bank robbery at a Chilliwack CIBC on Thursday (April 27), an incident that paralyzed the busiest area of Chilliwack for well over an hour.

Eric William Hansen, 64, is charged with one count of robbery and one count of use imitation firearm committing indictable offence for the incident that started around noon that day.

Hansen is well-known to police in B.C. with a lengthy list of charges and convictions mostly from Port Coquitlam, New Westminster, Terrace, and downtown Vancouver.

Hansen appeared in provincial court in Chilliwack on Friday for a scheduled bail hearing. He is in custody but as of 2:20 p.m. Friday the result of that first appearance had not been updated on Court Services Online.

Despite his age and lengthy record, all his connections with the justice system in this province are from 2014 to the Chilliwack incident this week.

READ MORE: Armed man taken into police custody after attempted bank robbery in Chilliwack

Dozens of RCMP officers were at the scene after reports came in of a man armed with a weapon at Salish Plaza around 12:15 p.m. on April 27.

The suspect had been inside the CIBC branch at the 9400 block of Young Road before being taken into custody more than an hour later.

One man is in custody following the active police incident in the 9200 block of Young Road which has now been safely resolved. Chilliwack RCMP thank the media and the public for their cooperation. Full media release to follow. — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) April 27, 2023

“All available police resources including front line members, the Integrated Emergency Response Team, RCMP Air Services and Police Dog Services proceeded to the area. Police worked diligently to contain the situation and resolve the situation peacefully,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

At approximately 1:35 p.m., Hansen arrested without incident. No one was physically injured. Chilliwack RCMP Victim Services have been engaged to support those affected.

Streets all around the area had been blocked and RCMP officers were keeping bystanders away. One hostage was released just before 1 p.m.

During the standoff, general duty officers had eyes on the bank with binoculars, several members were ready with carbine rifles outside the bank. Eventually the RCMP’s Emergency Response Team took over and several minutes later the incident was over.

“Chilliwack RCMP would like to thank the public and the media for their cooperation and patience during this incident.”

Anyone with any information about this robbery is asked to contact Const. Paul Gill of the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-702-4202 or 604-792-4611.

Breaking NewschilliwackRCMP