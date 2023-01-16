Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)

Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)

67-storey tower for downtown goes to Surrey public hearing Monday night

City council will then consider third-reading approval

A proposal to develop a 67-storey tower in Surrey’s city centre will go to a public hearing tonight at city hall.

Aimforce Surrey Centre 1 Ltd.’s proposed project, at 10201-10239 King George Boulevard, features a 678-foot-tall mixed-used high-rise consisting of a seven-storey commercial and office podium.

It includes 19,422 square metres of commercial and office floor space and an eight-storey residential podium and residential tower with 746 dwelling units including studios to three-bedroom apartments.

Council will consider third-reading approval following the public hearing Monday, Jan. 16.

Ground-level view of downtown tower project before Surrey council Monday. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)

Ground-level view of downtown tower project before Surrey council Monday. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

City CouncilCity of Surreydevelopment

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Police say Abbotsford business owner not helping with fatal hit-and-run investigation
Next story
B.C. ice fishers asked to carefully clean equipment to avoid spreading invasive species

Just Posted

Public hearing Monday night on 67-storey tower for downtown. (Image: Chris Dikeakos Architects Inc./surrey.ca)
67-storey tower for downtown goes to Surrey public hearing Monday night

TEASER PHOTO ERICA SIGURDSON
Surrey homecoming for Erica Sigurdson on Snowed In Comedy Tour, at venue near former school

South Surrey resident Ramona Kaptyn has been appointed CARP chief advocacy and communications officer for Western Canada (British Columbia and Alberta). (Contributed photo)
New CARP helm for South Surrey resident, volunteer Ramona Kaptyn

Narinder Singh Walia, president of Guru Nanak Food Bank’s board of directors, at Gurdwara Dukh Nivaran Sahib in Surrey Jan. 15, during the food bank’s annual Mega Blanket Drive. (Tricia Weel photo)
Surrey temple busy collecting donations for Guru Nanak Food Bank’s annual blanket drive