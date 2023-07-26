$7M provincial grant aims to help newcomers find jobs in B.C.

Funding will provide mentorship for immigrants through Immigrant Employment Council of BC

Sheila Malcolmson speaks at the provincial government announcement on Wednesday (July 26) at SFU: Surrey. (Photo: Anna Burns)

A $7-million dollar grant will help unemployed or underemployed immigrants adapt their skills to the Canadian labour market.

The grant that will provide mentorship through the Immigrant Employment Council of BC (IEC-BC) was announced by the provincial government Wednesday (July 26) at SFU Surrey.

Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction Sheila Malcolmson said the B.C. government is working to remove barriers and connect employers with skilled workers.

“We’re working with trusted groups like the Immigrant Employment Council of BC, to help people get the employment and skills training that they need to secure good jobs in a very hot labour market,” said Malcolmson. “With this funding, more newcomers and immigrants will find good jobs, more employers will find skilled workers ready to join the workforce.

IEC-BC CEO Patrick MacKenzie told the Now-Leader he was “thrilled” with the news.

“What we want to do is make sure that more newcomers connect with more employers more quickly in their settlement process so that they get the jobs that they’re qualified to do much more quickly,” MacKenzie said. “Ultimately what that does is, it just sets them up for success.”

The grant will help IEC-BC scale up some of its programs in a big way, he added.

“Ensuring employers have the knowledge, tools and connections they need to find, hire and retain skilled newcomers is essential for the success of B.C. businesses, hardworking immigrants and our economy,” MacKenzie said.

Korawit (Kori) Booranaki said his participation in IEC-BC’s Tech Connect Plus event helped him connect with companies for interviews.

“With help and support from people and organizations such as IEC-BC, I have improved my skill sets and adapted my approach to better fit the Canadian job market,” he said. “And I am now happy to share that I am with close to securing employment.”

Visit IECBC by clicking here.

Korawit (Kori) Booranakit is participant of IEC-BC’s Tech Connect Plus. (Photo: Anna Burns)



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

Like us on Facebook Like us on Instagram and Follow Anna on Twitter.

BC governmentImmigration