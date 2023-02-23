The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

The Abbotsford Police Department removed eight impaired drivers from the roads in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22). (Photo by APD)

8 impaired drivers caught by police in Abbotsford over 4 hours

Patrol officers issue 90- and 30-day driving bans on Wednesday night

Eight impaired drivers were caught by police in Abbotsford in a four-hour period on Wednesday night (Feb. 22).

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) posted on social media that the drivers were located by patrol officers.

“These numbers are extremely concerning to us. As a community, we need to tackle this problem together,” the post states.

“Impaired driving can have devastating consequences.”

RELATED: Impaired-driving investigations are personal for Abbotsford Police officer

Sgt. Paul Walker, APD media relations officer, said six of the drivers were given 90-day immediate roadside prohibitions and two were given 30-day penalties.

No further details were available.

Walker previously said that, in 2022, the APD took 881 impaired drivers off Abbotsford roads. That was 103 more than in 2021.


vikki.hopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking Newsimpaired drivingPolice

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Urgent and Primary Care Centre expands access to lighten load on Surrey’s emergency room

Just Posted

In addition to the primary care providers at the Urgent and Primary Care Centre in Whalley, an ER doctor and nurses are now available to see anyone over the age of two from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. seven days a week. (Black Press media file photo)
Urgent and Primary Care Centre expands access to lighten load on Surrey’s emergency room

Dale Hofer of the Knights of Columbus hands the keys to a new Toyota Rav4 to Reno and Kathy Ouano, who won the vehicle as the top prize in the Knights' 2022 charity appeal draw. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Surrey couple leaves Vernon Toyota in new free car

The Newton Wave Pool is seen in 1987. (Photo submitted: Surrey Archives)
Surrey Archives to host ’80s trivia night at Museum of Surrey

Surrey Memorial Hospital emergency department entrance in March 2021. (Photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey’s hospital services ‘severely insufficient,’ SBOT report charges