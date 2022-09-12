Surrey city hall. (Photo: Anna Burns)

Surrey city hall. (Photo: Anna Burns)

84 candidates running in 2022 Surrey civic election

That’s 8 for mayor, 56 candidates for councillor and 20 who want to be a school trustee. All told, one more than in 2018

Eighty-four candidates are seeking your vote in the Oct. 15 Surrey civic election.

That’s eight mayoral candidates, 56 candidates for councillor and 20 who want to be a school trustee. Friday, Sept. 9 was the deadline to declare.

There can only be one mayor, eight councillors and seven trustees.

Running for mayor are Amrit Birring, Sukh Dhaliwal, Gordie Hogg, Brenda Locke, Doug McCallum, Kuldip Pelia, Jinny Sims and John Wolanski.

Of these, Pelia and Wolanski are Independent candidates.

READ ALSO: Surrey Council appoints chief election officer, deputy chief election officer

All told, 15 Independent candidates are seeking your vote.

Eight Independents are running for councillor – Ben Arcand, Bosco Misquitta, Kam Pawar, Kristofor Kinney, Steven Pettigrew, Manjeet Singh Sahota, Preet Sandhu and Mingh Zheng – and five Independents are running for school trustee: Aida Canonigo, Ernie Caranto, Jai Pratap Deo, Murali Krishnan and Sunny Mangat.

Nine elector organizations are registered in Surrey: ParentsVoice BC, People’s Council Surrey, Safe Surrey Coalition, Surrey Connect, Surrey First Education, Surrey First Electors Society, Surrey Forward, Team Surrey Schools and United Surrey.

All told, there is one more candidate this time out compared to the 83 who ran in the city’s 2018 civic election in which eight ran for mayor, 48 for a councillor seat and 27 for school trustee.

The City of Surrey has posted a profile of each 2022 election candidate and slate at https://www.surrey.ca/2022-municipal-election/candidates/list-of-candidates


tom.zytaruk@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram  and follow Tom on Twitter

BC Election 2022Surrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Much of B.C. under air quality advisory as wildfires force evacuations, spread smoke
Next story
Food delivery worker stabbed in chest, throat while locking up bike in Vancouver

Just Posted

Fireworks explode over the Ivan the Great Bell Tower inside the Moscow Kremlin during the celebration of Moscow City Day in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, for the 875th anniversary of the city’s founding. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)
Putin’s Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Site of a future grass field, bleachers and fieldhouse in North Surrey, at 12626 110 Ave. (Photo: Google Maps)
Outdoor sport facility in Whalley the latest in string of pre-election groundbreakings in Surrey

A performer at the Luminary Festival in Sunstone park in North Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Thousands attend Delta’s Luminary Festival

The day at the farm at Westham Island Herb Farm in Delta on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. (Photo: Anna Burns)
PHOTOS: Picking potatoes, hay rides and more during Delta’s ‘Day at the Farm’