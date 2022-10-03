Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

9 grass fires along Highway 1 in medians between Abbotsford and Chilliwack

Smoke from median fires can be seen billowing into highway traffic in both directions

Multiple fires were burning Monday afternoon in the grass medians along Highway 1 in Abbotsford with smoke affecting traffic in both directions.

These highway median fires often cause reduced visibility due to the heavy smoke, and are often sparked by lit cigarettes.

Reader Jackie Marshall contacted to the Chilliwack Progress to say she counted about 9 median fires between the westbound and eastbound lanes near Abbotsford.

One person tweeted, “What’s going on?” saying they were “bush fires” on Highway 1 and that fire crews were spotted en route to the scene.

Grass fire in the median of Highway 1 in Abbotsford near Sumas Mountain, west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

Grass fires in the median on Highway 1 in Abbotsford west of Chilliwack on Oct. 3, 2022. (Jackie Marshall photo)

The newest member of the British Columbia legislature, Elenore Sturko (right), elected last month in Surrey South byelection, is sworn in by clerk Kate Ryan-Lord at the legislature in Victoria, Monday, Oct.3, 2022. The clerk says Sturko is the first politician pledging allegiance to King Charles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dirk Meissner
Jagvir Malhi, 19, was killed in a shooting on Nov. 12, 2018 in Abbotsford. The trial began Oct. 3 for Tyrel Nguyen, the man accused of killing him and Surrey man Randy Kang.
Annie Qi plays the Guzheng, a traditional Chinese instrument at the White Rock promenade and collects donations for the BC Children’s Hospital. (Sobia Moman photo)
