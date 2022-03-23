A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

A participant at a rally for old-growth forest conservation outside the B.C. legislature on Feb. 14.(Jake Romphf/News Staff)

90 scientists ask feds to protect carbon-rich old forests in upcoming climate plan

Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests

Ninety scientists have written the federal government asking it to ensure old-growth forests are protected in its upcoming greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan.

The group includes some of the top climate and forest researchers in Canada and the U.S., including Suzanne Simard, who discovered how trees in a forest communicate with each other.

It points out Canada is home to about 16 per cent of the world’s remaining old-growth forests, which store up to 50 per cent more carbon than young forests.

But it says Canada is cutting those stands too quickly, releasing greenhouse gases and making forests less resilient to wildfires.

It also asks the government to do a better job accounting for greenhouse gases released by the forestry industry.

The letter comes days before the federal Liberals are expected to release their plan for how Canada will meet its pledge to be carbon neutral by 2050.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Province braces for shrinking forest industry, new lands ministry

Climate changeforestryScience

Previous story
B.C.’s capital considering voluntary Indigenous reconciliation tax for property owners
Next story
Mom struggles as arrest warrant issued for B.C. man in abduction of his daughter

Just Posted

Surrey-Whalley NDP MLA Bruce Ralston, minister of energy, mines and low carbon innovation. (Black Press Media file photo)
Cutting fuel tax won’t reduce high prices at the pumps, Surrey MLA says

Volunteers put on a pancake breakfast at Camellia Residences on Sunday (March 20) to raise money for the people of Ukraine. The event raised $4,315. (Photo submitted)
Surrey seniors home raises $4,315 to help people of war-torn Ukraine

Cloverdale Traditional Elementary School’s PAC was the winner of a contest for 20 HEPA filters. Pictured are the purifiers when they were first shipped to the school. The PAC says the pallets have since been taken apart due to space constraints but the filters remain unused and stored at the school. (Submitted photo: CTS PAC)
‘Just waiting to be plugged in’: Use donated HEPA filters, Surrey school district urged

(File photo: Black Press Media/Grace Kennedy)
OUR VIEW: City’s two-pool plan in Newton leaves City Centre high and dry