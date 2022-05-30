Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

Telus and Koodo customers have been alerted to a 911 disruption Monday afternoon, May 30, 2022. (File photo)

UPDATED: 911 service disruption for Telus and Koodo customers resolved

Disruption appears to be province-wide

Regional districts across British Columbia sent out alerts on the afternoon of Monday, May 30, saying that there was a disruption to 911 service for Telus and Koodo cell phone customers.

Kaila Butler, a spokesperson for E-Comm 911, which runs 911 services for 25 regional districts in B.C., said as of 4:50 p.m. the Telus outage had been resolved by Telus technicians.

The alerts directed people to use alternate cell providers or a landline if they can’t get through to 911 on their cell phones, though now that the problem has been resolved, people are “encouraged to dial 911 so we can get them the help they need as quickly as possible,” Butler said.

Butler confirmed that they became aware of an issue at about 2:20 p.m. and issued an alert about a problem with the Telus network.

Some customers were connecting, but unable to be heard, others couldn’t hear operators and some were getting failed message notifications, Butler said.

For those who were able to connect, E-Comm was able to get their contact information and call them back, Butler said.

More as it becomes available.

News

Previous story
Surrey-based non-profit raising money for Canadian Mental Health Association

Just Posted

Surrey Coun. Linda Annis says community newspapers have “tremendous reach and need to be part of the way the city connects with its residents.” (File photo: Lauren Collins)
Surrey should continue connecting with residents using ‘tremendous reach’ of community newspapers, Annis says

Making Tomorrow Better is a Surrey-based non-profit that is hosting a fundraising event at Museum of Surrey June 4. (Image: makingtomorrowbetter.org)
Surrey-based non-profit raising money for Canadian Mental Health Association

Surrey Christian’s ultimate team (in black) battled Grand Forks for a provincial AA title at Newton Athletic Park on Friday (May 27). Grand Forks won 11-10. (Photo: Tom Zillich)
2 Surrey school ultimate teams finish top-3 in B.C. at Newton Athletic Park tournaments

(File photo)
Surrey mayor’s slate asks people if board of trade CEO should resign, and to sign petition