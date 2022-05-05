A 24-year-old driver was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone on May 2 in Abbotsford. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)

Abbotsford driver has car impounded for going almost 90 km/h over speed limit

Driver was clocked at 138 km/h while passing another vehicle in 50 km/h zone

A 24-year-old man had his vehicle impounded for seven days and received a $483 fine after driving 88 km/h over the speed limit in Abbotsford.

Abbotsford Police media officer Const. Paul Walker said the incident occurred at 10:42 a.m. on Monday (May 2), when patrol officers were doing speed enforcement on King Road east of Columbia Street.

Walker said the driver of the black Infiniti was spotted passing another vehicle, and was clocked going 138 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.

He said the driver’s reason for speeding was that he was late for work.

“Driving a vehicle on our roadways at speeds nearly triple the speed limit is completely unacceptable. This behaviour is incredibly dangerous and puts people’s lives at risk,” Walker said.

He said front-line officers conduct speed enforcement both in uniform and in plainclothes.

“Road safety is important to us and we will continue to make this a priority within our city.”


