Family members have identified Imtiaz Hussain, 60, as the victim of a homicide on Tuesday (July 18) in Abbotsford. (Submitted photo)

Abbotsford murder victim identified as 60-year-old Pakistani man

Imtiaz Hussain was renter in home where he was found dead Tuesday morning

Family members have identified the victim of a homicide in Abbotsford on Tuesday (July 18) as Imtiaz Hussain, 60.

Two individuals reached out to The Abbotsford News on Tuesday night, saying how distraught they are about the killing and seeking more answers about what happened.

The Abbotsford Police Department reported that at about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday patrol officers went to a home in the 31000 block of Madiera Place (just west of Clearbrook Road) after a “suspicious circumstance” had been reported. When they arrived, they found a deceased person.

Police said an individual was arrested, but there has not yet been an announcement about charges being laid.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is now heading the investigation.

The family members said Hussain is originally from Pakistan, but has lived most of his life in Canada.

They said he was living alone and was a renter in the home on Madiera Place. Most of his family, including his wife, lives in Pakistan.

Hussain was retired but previously worked in farming, according to the family members.

They said they do not know the name of the suspect in the case or a possible motive for the killing.

IHIT has not yet released any further details on the killing, including the cause of death and the relationship, if any, between Hussain and his assailant.

Anyone with information about the incident or dashcam footage or CCTV from the area is asked to call the IHIT tip line at 1-877-551-4448.

This is Abbotsford’s second homicide of 2023. The first occurred Feb. 3 on a rural property at 7001 Nicholson Ave. during an apparent home invasion. A drug lab was located inside the home.

No charges have yet been laid in that case.

Police were on scene Tuesday (July 18) following a homicide on Madiera Place in west Abbotsford. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

