Abbotsford officer charged with assault for 2020 arrest in West Vancouver

RCMP at the time said suspect needed surgery after being bitten by police dog

Abbotsford Police Const. Shaun Nagel, shown with service dog Karma, has been charged with two offences in relation to a February 2020 arrest in West Vancouver. (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

An Abbotsford Police officer has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm in relation to a 2020 incident in West Vancouver.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced the charges on Thursday (June 23) against Const. Shaun Nagel.

The incident took place Feb. 26, 2020, the BCPS stated in a press release. The service did not provide any further details about the incident.

However, police on that same date reported that an incident had occurred when an officer pulled over a vehicle with Ontario licence plates on Highway 1 near the Bradner rest stop in Abbotsford.

The vehicle was uninsured, and an ID check of the driver revealed he was wanted on six warrants, RCMP E-division Traffic Services said in a statement at the time.

Police said when the officer tried to arrest the man, the driver allegedly assaulted the officer, and an altercation ensued.

The man was able to get away in a vehicle. He was followed “from a distance” by officers through several cities before they were able to stop him and arrest him on Capilano Bridge in West Vancouver.

The IIO said at the time that it was investigating the incident after the man was allegedly bitten by a police dog during his arrest and required surgery.

The IIO investigates officer-related incidents that result in serious harm or death.

Nagel is scheduled to make his first appearance Aug. 3 in North Vancouver provincial court.



