Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr donated his liver to his brother DJ. The two are now recovering after the transplant surgery in Toronto.

Abbotsford Police chief donates 67% of liver to his brother

Mike Serr and brother DJ undergo transplant surgery in Toronto

Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr has given the gift of life to his brother.

In a Twitter post on Friday afternoon (March 3) that was also shared on the Abbotsford Police Department’ Facebook page, Mike Serr indicates that he donated 67 per cent of his liver to his brother, DJ.

He also thanks the medical staff at Toronto General Hospital and the transplant clinic.

“My brother & I are doing well and he now has (a) new lease on life with 67% of my liver (mine grows back),” Serr posted.

He also provided a link for people to register as an organ donor: register.transplant.bc.ca

Serr also shared a tweet from friend Ike Isaksson, a retired Vancouver police staff sergeant.

“Not just a leader in policing but a leader in life,” Isaksson wrote about Serr.

No further details were available at this time.

233 people – living and dead – donated organs in B.C. in 2022

