The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night (Jan. 22). (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

The Abbotsford Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday night (Jan. 22). (File photo by Dale Klippenstein)

Abbotsford records second targeted shooting in less than 24 hours

Man in his 20s injured in incident near Aldergrove border

Abbotsford recorded its second shooting of the weekend on Sunday night (Jan. 22), less than 24 hours after the previous one.

The Abbotsford Police Department (APD) said in a press release that patrol officers responded at 6:30 p.m. to the 27800 block of Pullman Avenue (in west Abbotsford near the Aldergrove border).

Officers “identified a scene” and located a man in his 20s who had injuries that were not life-threatening, the release said.

The investigation is in its early stages, but the incident appears to be targeted, police said.

No further details have been released.

RELATED: Four men injured in targeted shooting in Abbotsford, police say

The APD is asking that any witnesses or those with dashcam footage contact them at 604-859-5225. They are looking for footage along Fraser HIghway between Station and Bradner roads, and along Lefeuvre Road between Downes Road and Swensson Avenue between 5:30 and 7 p.m.

The previous shooting occurred Saturday (Jan. 21) at 7:42 p.m. in the 28700 block of King Road (east of Bradner Road, near King Traditional Elementary).

Four men in their 20s were sustained injuries that were not life-threatening.

Police have not said whether they believe that the two incidents are linked.


vhopes@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsPoliceShooting

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
VIDEO: Man arrested in Langley City after reports of suspect with machete

Just Posted

A Surrey man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in relation to the homicide of 66-year-old Terry Miller in Coquitlam nearly a year ago. (file photo)
Surrey man, 21, charged with second-degree murder in relation to Coquitlam stabbing death

A BNSF train was stopped for nearly three hours on Saturday, blocking access in and out of Crescent Beach. (Don Pitcairn photo)
BNSF train blocks access in and out of Crescent Beach Saturday

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen is congratulated by teammates after stopping the Calgary Flames in the shootout to win 2-1 in NHL hockey action in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 12, 2022. When did the Canadiens last win the Stanley Cup? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)
QUIZ: How much do you really know about hockey

Finn Liu, a Fraser Heights student, talked about talk about the need for inclusion for Asian transgender-identifying individuals during his TEDxSurrey talk at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey on Jan. 21, 2023. (Photo: Anna Burns)
Hundreds Attend TEDx Surrey event Jan. 21 at Bell theatre