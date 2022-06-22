Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan will be looking for love in the new CTV unscripted series Farming For Love.

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan will be looking for love in the new CTV unscripted series Farming For Love.

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan looking for love on new unscripted Farming for Love series

Third-generation farmer appearing on Farming For Love unscripted series

Abbotsford’s Gurleen Maan has been selected as one of six eligible single Canadian farmers searching for a soulmate.

Maan has been cast in the new CTV unscripted reality series Farming For Love, which begins filming later this year.

She and her family own and operate Maan Farms, which is located at 790 McKenzie Road. Maan is a third generation farmer and she describes her current role at the farm as “director of fun”. She is the creative mind behind many Maan Farms products and experiences.

In her preview video she states that she works and lives with her family and that they are “definitely loud”. Maan said the only thing she’s missing is a partner to share her life with.

Her application page states that she is looking for a partner between the ages of 30 to 46 and she is looking for someone who is charismatic, strong, steady, and can handle her sometimes hectic lifestyle. Trust and communication are two other important factors in a relationship for Maan.

The 34-year-old does not have any children, but said she is interested in starting a family in the next few years.

Farming For Love is based on the international show The Farmer Wants A Wife and there are 10 episodes planned. The show will follow the journey of Maan and five others from across B.C. as they live and work together with those who applied and see if there is a match.

There will be a series of challenges, group activities and one-on-one dates as the farmers attempt to find their true love.

For more information on Maan and to apply to date her on the show, visit more.ctv.ca/ctv/farmer-gurleen.html.

RELATED: Abbotsford farm loses half its pumpkin crop due to rot

abbotsfordFarmingFraser Valley

Previous story
VIDEO: Visiting tourists rescue baby mountain goat stuck between rocks in Kimberley
Next story
College suspends Surrey acupuncturist’s licence in wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations

Just Posted

Abbotsford mayor Henry Braun captured video of a flooded Highway 1 between Cole Road and No. 3 Road looking east on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
New policy on flood mitigation to tackle risks to B.C. businesses and infrastructure

Surrey acupuncturist Jordan Titchener’s licence has been suspended in the wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations. (Screenshot: Inner Chi Acupuncture/YouTube)
College suspends Surrey acupuncturist’s licence in wake of multiple sexual misconduct allegations

Deb Jack, of Surrey Environmental Partners, stands in front of a Sequoia near city hall. Jack says she wonders where the Safe Surrey Coalition’s petition to save the tree will be submitted, considering it’s the SSC majority on council that makes development decisions. (Photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Petition to save Surrey tree raises eyebrows

Hot weather is expected in the Lower Mainland over the weekend.
Summer’s 1st hot stretch coming to Lower Mainland, warns Environment Canada