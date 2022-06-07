Ryan McAllister is one of several performers hitting the stage at the inaugural Summerfest Country Music Festival, which runs from Friday to Sunday at Tradex. (Instagram photo)

Abbotsford’s Summerfest Country Music Festival moving indoors

Uncertain weather forecast leads organizers to take festival inside Tradex

The Summerfest Country Music Festival, which runs from Friday (June 10) to Sunday (June 12) at Tradex in conjunction with the West Coast Women’s Show, is moving indoors.

Show organizers decided to pivot from a show outside after looking ahead to this weekend’s forecast, which seems likely for rain.

“We want to make sure that everyone is able to enjoy themselves and stay dry, so we decided that we would bring the set-up we had planned for outdoors inside, into Hall B,” stated Robert Hallahan, show manager. “Hall B is as big as two football fields and festival visitors will still enjoy the same festival experience including the concert stage with premium sound system, festival seating areas, an amazing concert line-up, and the beer and wine garden.

Hallahan added that the 20-plus food trucks participating at the Food Truck Festival area of the show will still be available outside.

Summerfest features Nearly Neil and Aaron Goodvin on Friday, Ryan McAllister, The Promised, Chris Buck and Aaron Pritchett on Saturday (June 11) and Kristin Carter, Redwoods, The Heels and Nikita Afonso on Sunday.

Tickets for Summerfest also allow entry into the 20th edition of the WCWS, which will also be running for most of the day on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Show themes for 2022 include: beauty, health and wellness, fashion and style, world of taste, home and garden, travel and the artisans marketplace.

For more information on the events, visit westcoastwomen.net or summerfestcountry.com.

