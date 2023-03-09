Ministry of Education and Child Care has approved funding for additional space at Kwantlen Park Secondary to address over-crowding. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Ministry of Education and Child Care has approved funding for additional space at Kwantlen Park Secondary to address over-crowding. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)

Additional space coming to Surrey’s Kwantlen Park Secondary to combat over-crowding

School running over capacity, new space will add 20 more classrooms to high school

Kwantlen Park Secondary has received funding for additional space to address over-crowding, with the school running over capacity, the province announced Thursday (March 9) morning.

The new space will include a 20-classroom addition, which will bring indoors students who have been learning in one of the school’s 20 portables. School capacity is 1,200 students but the facility currently has more than 1,500 enrolled.

“A lot of the time, they make new schools but they don’t make them big enough, we see this time and time again” said Kevin Kelly, who was at the announcement on behalf of his wife, Kwantlen First Nation Chief Marilyn Gabriel.

“Today is a happy day.”

KFN and Katzie First Nation members shared prayer songs to welcome the community to the school during the announcement.

Grade 9 student Arabella Garcia said she is “thankful” that more space will be coming to her school, especially because she has been learning in portables.

“I feel isolated in portables… there is no easy access to washrooms,” she said, adding that she and her classmates are excited to be a part of the school community instead of being separated from it.

Minister of Education and Child Care Rachna Singh said that the investment was made in hopes of keeping up with growing enrolment throughout the district.

“We all know that Surrey is growing rapidly (and) schools are the heart of our community,” Singh said, adding that the additional space will also create room for more child-care services.

@SobiaMoman
sobia.moman@peacearchnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

SchoolsSurrey

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. First Nation issues 26 calls to action in wake of unmarked grave discovery
Next story
CSIS warns ‘smart city’ technology can open door to attacks, foreign interference

Just Posted

Ministry of Education and Child Care has approved funding for additional space at Kwantlen Park Secondary to address over-crowding. (Photo by Anna Burns/Surrey Now-Leader)
Additional space coming to Surrey’s Kwantlen Park Secondary to combat over-crowding

Surrey RCMP is hoping the public can help them find Melissa Koks, 28, who was last seen in Vancouver on Dec. 23, 2022. (submitted photo)
Surrey RCMP hopes public can help find missing woman

Tamanawis battles Vancouver College Wednesday (March 8) at Langley Events Centre in the opening round of the 4A senior boys basketball provincials for B.C. school teams. (Submitted photo: Vancouver Sports Pictures)
3 top-tier Surrey teams advance to Elite 8 round of B.C. senior boys hoops championship

TEASER PHOTO
Low-hanging power lines are a problem for Surrey’s controversial 84 Avenue extension

Pop-up banner image