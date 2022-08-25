Adopting slogan ‘Doug Gets it Done,’ Safe Surrey Coalition announces platform and team

Slate pledges it will extend SkyTrain to Newton, invest in infrastructure and build middle-class housing

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum announces his full slate of Safe Surrey Coalition candidates on Thursday (Aug. 25) at Surrey’s Arias Convention Centre. (Photo submitted)

Mayor Doug McCallum and his Safe Surrey Coalition officially launched their election campaign Thursday, adopting the slogan, “Doug Gets it Done.”

McCallum, who introduced his slate’s main platform and new candidates during the official announcement at Surrey’s Aria Convention Centre, says he has no plans to slow down.

“I have never wanted to be the typical politician, the type of leader who is always thinking about how to win the next election,” he states in a release. “People are weary and tired of public servants who overpromise and underdeliver. When you say you’re going to do something, you should do it. That’s what real leaders do.”

McCallum says he is recognized among residents as a leader who consistently delivers on promises.

He says he’s confident voters will remember his most recent accomplishments, including cancelling the LRT project and securing $4 Billion to extend the SkyTrain to Langley, as well as leading Surrey city council to “unanimously approve the creation of the local Surrey Police Service.”

Safe Surrey’s main election promises include extending SkyTrain to Newton, investing in capital projects and infrastructure, and building middle-class attainable housing.

The slate is also doubling down on its climate action, announcing that the current policy to achieve net zero by 2050 will be expedited to 2030, saying the SkyTrain project will play a critical role in helping achieve this goal by significantly reducing carbon emissions and “empowering residents to use active transportation.”

Council members Laurie Guerra, Allison Patton, Doug Elford and Mandeep Nagra are running for re-election with Safe Surrey. Four new members of the slate were also introduced Wednesday. They are:

• Stuart Drysdale, a Surrey resident of more than 35 years who has volunteered for more than two decades in youth sports.

• Raman Jassar, a young entrepreneur who works in commercial banking and management.

• Debra Antifaev, a long-term resident of Surrey who is director of Families for Early Autism Treatment of BC.

• John Gibeau, an agricultural business owner in Cloverdale since 2000, and past president of the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce.

Surrey goes to the polls on Oct. 15.



